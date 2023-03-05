'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

Lil Maina who performed at the Shoke Shoke festival on Saturday paused on the stage to pay tribute to his deceased mentor.

After thrilling his fans, the Kishash hitmaker remained on the stage for a few second to celebrate his mentor and thanked the crowd for their support.

"Long live babu. Babu used to work over there and I thank you all for your support," he stated before leaving the stage with the crowd appreciating him.

The deceased played a huge role in ushering the talented singer into the world of entertainment and making him famous.

Maina went viral in February after posting a video of himself jamming to a Jamaican song in front of his grandfather.

The elderly man appeared unperturbed by the youngster with the clip going viral.

The singer was raised by his grandfather who he described as the best grandfather ever, noting that life will never be the same with his demise.

From humble beginnings in Mombasa, Maina relocated to live with his grandfather in Nairobi where his career in entertainment and comic stunts took off.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I don't know what to say, babu, I will always have you in my heart. It is not the same without you, it will never be. The best grandfather to me and to everyone.

“I will miss you so much. Thank you for making me who I am today. Thank you for the support, and thank you for raising me. I love you, babu. Till we meet again. I never wanted to post anything about this, but I thought it would be good for you guys to know," Maina wrote in his tribute to the deceased.