ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

Charles Ouma

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina performed for the first time since death struck two weeks ago and remained on stage after thrilling his fans to pay tribute to the deceased.

Kishash hitmaker Jeremy Maina alias Lil Maina at a past performance
Kishash hitmaker Jeremy Maina alias Lil Maina at a past performance

Kenyan hitmaker Jeremy Maina, popularly known as Lil Maina behind the 'Kishash' hit song has paid glowing tribute to his grandfather when he performed for the first time since losing his grandfather two weeks ago.

Recommended articles

Lil Maina who performed at the Shoke Shoke festival on Saturday paused on the stage to pay tribute to his deceased mentor.

After thrilling his fans, the Kishash hitmaker remained on the stage for a few second to celebrate his mentor and thanked the crowd for their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Long live babu. Babu used to work over there and I thank you all for your support," he stated before leaving the stage with the crowd appreciating him.

The deceased played a huge role in ushering the talented singer into the world of entertainment and making him famous.

READ: Lil Maina announces grandfather's death in emotional post

Maina went viral in February after posting a video of himself jamming to a Jamaican song in front of his grandfather.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elderly man appeared unperturbed by the youngster with the clip going viral.

The singer was raised by his grandfather who he described as the best grandfather ever, noting that life will never be the same with his demise.

From humble beginnings in Mombasa, Maina relocated to live with his grandfather in Nairobi where his career in entertainment and comic stunts took off.

Lil Maina and his grandparents
Lil Maina and his grandparents Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't know what to say, babu, I will always have you in my heart. It is not the same without you, it will never be. The best grandfather to me and to everyone.

“I will miss you so much. Thank you for making me who I am today. Thank you for the support, and thank you for raising me. I love you, babu. Till we meet again. I never wanted to post anything about this, but I thought it would be good for you guys to know," Maina wrote in his tribute to the deceased.

The young creator has featured his grandfather in many of his videos, making a popular figure among his fans. Lil Maina did not reveal the cause of his grandfather's death.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Bahati

Bahati reunites with daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style