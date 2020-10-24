Songstress Vivianne has disclosed that her marriage with Hubby Sam West is on the rocks and she is hoping that things will turn around for the better.

The Chum Chum hit-maker pointed out that social media couples have created an illusion that marriage is a perfect institution, which is far from the truth.

“...Our union has however taken a kick to the stomach. IG in-laws can attest to the fact that I haven’t posted Sam on my feed for the past one month or so.

We felt it would be important to share the truth that marriage can get difficult..

Social media couples have created illusions of perfect marriages which we feel are quite misleading.. To be honest we have ignored each other’s needs in our union . Expectations and control took over our relationship. We are in a tough space and to be honest we are hoping we will overcome the current challenge. Hii sio Kiki. For those who love even one of us remember us in your prayers. May Gods will be done. In the meantime ukipata unayemdhamini never take them for granted., #najua” wrote Vivian.

The singer also went down the memory lane narrating how hard it was hard to say YES to Sam West’s proposal on live TV a few years ago.

“Today I want to be very candid... nataka niongee wazi... The world first met @samwestke when he decided to propose on the biggest tv show in the country.

I was shocked and this was unexpected for me. I couldn’t say yes or no so I sat there in front of 40mill Kenyans hoping the world would swallow me but it didn’t, so I smiled.

First forward I have worked witth Sam West and been his woman for 4 years.

So to get to the point this post is for you who understands that what society has labeled as marriage is one of the hardest things to exist in.

We are two humans who have learnt the hard way. We are friends and we will always care about one another” shared Viviane.

On the other hand, Sam asked their fans and Insta-In-laws to pray for his marriage so that they can overcome the challenges they are going through.

“Marriage is a product of God and when it mal-functions it should be taken to an authorized dealer. The manufacturer of Marriages who is God. Prayer is my first response not my last resort. Please pray for both @vivianne_ke & I #Najua #YouStillTheOne” wrote Sam West.