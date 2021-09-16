We met in June- Juliani reveals little known details about affair with Lillian

In an interview with Charles Otieno, Juliani disclosed that he met Ms Nganga in June this year and he did not hesitate in making his intentions known.

“Mafans wajipange na waache zao… I met Lillian in early June or mid-June (2021) huko na kama Mwanaume sikulala darasani…I haven’t seen many women like that yaani. She has clarity of Mind, clarity of purpose, the kind of things she values, self-respect” said Juliani.

Boniface Mwangi exposes phone Number used to threaten to Kill Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

The revelation come weeks after former Machakos First Lady Lilian Nganga confirmed being a romantic relationship with the musician (Juliani).

On September 3, she shared a photo of herself hugging the rapper with a message to Kenyans confessing her love for the Utawala hitmaker.

"In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other narrative is false outdated and ill interntioned. Let's respect people's choices. Love and let love," read the statement which was signed off by the initials JL.

The message was also reiterated by Juliani who had earlier said their relationship was quite obvious.

“Asante sana for all who've reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie. No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you,” his IG post read.

Death Threats

However, earlier on, Juliani had said that he was being threatened over the relationship, wondering how a mature person with a sound mind can be ‘stolen’.

In his update, Juliani said that the "ulinyang'anyana” narrative is false, asking Netizens to refrain from using it, as it is far from the truth.

Juliani, Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

“How now can you "iba mtu"?! An intelligent adult with a sound mind. The call/text threat on my life today, NOT funny! "ulinyang'anyana" narrative is false, tired, juicy headlines tu. Kindly STOP! For the threats, usi aim face, na prefer niki smile kwa open casket. Baraka” shared Juliani.

Human Rights Activist Boniface Mwangi then exposed the phone number that was being used by unknown people, threatening to kill Juliani.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mwangi said that Juliani had already recorded a statement at the Kileleshwa Police station over the threats.

The Statement

On August 15, 2021, Machakos Gover Dr. Alfred Mutua and his now ex-wife issued statements informing their fans and followers that they ended their marriage two months ago.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

“I put down the Machakos First Lady cap- and what an honor it has been to be of service!,” she said “I will continue to do projects close to my heart, charity work etc through the “Lillian Nganga Foundation’ as this has always formed who l am as a person" she said.

Governor Mutua would follow his now ex-wife’s post with his on, also announcing that their marriage had ended.