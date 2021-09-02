In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mwangi said that Juliani has already recorded a statement at the Kileleshwa Police station over the threats.

According to Mwangi, Juliani has been asked to stop posting pictures posed with Lillian or else they will kill him.

“My very good friend @JulianiKenya was threatened yesterday. Someone called him and texted using 0773912088. He told him to stop posting pics posed with his friend @LillyanneNganga, and if he continues, they will kill him. He has recorded a statement at Kileleshwa Police Station” shared Boniface Mwangi via his Twitter handle.

Boniface Mwangi exposes phone Number used to threaten to Kill Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

The "Ulinyang'anyana” Narrative

Mwangi happens to be a mutual friend to Juliani and Lillian Nganga and they have all been spotted together on several occasions.

His statement come hours after Juliani also put up a tweet, stating that he has been receiving threats over allegations of stealing Governor Alfred Mutua’s wife.

The Dandora finest wondered how a mature person with a sound mind can be ‘stolen’, adding that the "ulinyang'anyana” narrative is false and Netizens should refrain from using it.

The Narrative is False

“How now can you "iba mtu"?! An intelligent adult with a sound mind.

The call/text threat on my life today, NOT funny!

"ulinyang'anyana" narrative is false, tired, juicy headlines tu.

Kindly STOP! For the threats, usi aim face, na prefer niki smile kwa open casket.

Baraka” shared Juliani.

On Wednesday, Juliani thanked those who had reached out to him in the recent weeks, adding that his relationship with Lilian was obvious.

“Asante sana for all who've reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie. No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you,” the post read.

