Lillian Nganga confesses love for Bae Juliani, Victoria Rubadiri joins BBC London & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Lilian Nganga confirms romantic relationship with new bae Juliani [Statement]

Boniface Mwangi exposes phone Number used to threaten to Kill Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Nganga has confirmed being a romantic relationship with musician Julius Owino aka Juliani.

On Friday, she shared a photo of herself hugging the rapper with a message to Kenyans confessing her love for the Utawala hitmaker.

"In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other narrative is false outdated and ill interntioned. Let's respect people's choices. Love and let love," read the statement which was signed off by the initials JL.

The message was also reiterated by Juliani who had earlier said their relationship was quite obvious.

“Asante sana for all who've reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie. No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you,” his IG post read..

Death Threats

In a tweet, Juliani said that he has been receiving threats over the relationship, wondering how a mature person with a sound mind can be ‘stolen’.

In his update, Juliani said that the "ulinyang'anyana” narrative is false, asking Netizens to refrain from using it, as it is far from the truth.

How now can you "iba mtu"?! An intelligent adult with a sound mind. The call/text threat on my life today, NOT funny! "ulinyang'anyana" narrative is false, tired, juicy headlines tu. Kindly STOP! For the threats, usi aim face, na prefer niki smile kwa open casket. Baraka” shared Juliani.

Human Rights Activist Boniface Mwangi then exposed the phone number being used by unknown people, threatening to kill Juliani.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mwangi said that Juliani has already recorded a statement at the Kileleshwa Police station over the threats.

I'm sorry- Jalang’o responds after being given 48 hours to collect his Sh18K

Pulse Live Kenya

Lang’ata Parliamentary Hopeful Jalang’o has broken his silence after a young man he helped clear his 3-months’ rent arrears gave him 48 hours to claim his refund

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the Kiss 100 presenter said that the young man (Victor Mboya) should just wire the money to his Mpesa instead of clout chasing using his name with unfounded ultimatums.

Jalas said that he helped the young man wholeheartedly and if he felt offended by his words then he is sorry.

Jalang'o speak Out

“You see this young man telling me to come and get my 18K from him. Do you that guy alinipiga Magoti haoa nje nikamwambie you don’t have to kneel down for me... he came here kuomba doo saying Nyumba yake imefungwa.

Then I told him hii mambo ya kubebabeba placard haitakusaidia tafuta kitu ya kufanya, “Go work you Ass off” that as slang for do not sit down, go work extremely hard. Yeye akaenda kutafuta nayo clout ati nilimtukana. Sina time ya kutukana watu and whoever is using him for clout…if you don’t want the money you don’t have to give me 48 hours…just send via Mpesa si uko na Number yangu.

If he can do that is Okay, there are people who have told me they don’t even need 18K, they just need 2K to eat, it hurt me so much mtu alikuja hapa akipiga magoti anasema he has given me 48 hours to collect the money” said Jalang’o in part.

Jalas went on to express displeasure in the manner which Victor Mboya has been behaving since the day he helped him.

“I don’t need to know you to help you…if you really wanted to send it and you don't want it and you think I belittled you, and if you really think I belittled you and you didn’t understand what I said, am sorry but what I meant is go out there and work” said Jalas.

Jalang’o’s statement come days after Vincent Mboya a young man who had appealed to Jalang'o to help pay his 3-month rent arrears gave the comedian 48 hours to claim his refund.

"Felix Odiwuor (Jalang'o), come for your money. I'm giving you 48 hours you come collect your money. He can pin his location so that we meet and I hand him the cash," he said.

The young man had thanked Jalas for helping pay his rent but took offence after the comedian lectured him about begging for help.

Victoria Rubadiri joins BBC London, Jeff Koinange surprises her on air [Video]

Citizen TVs Victoria Rubadiri shares little known details about being a single young mother Pulse Live Kenya

Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri has announced that she will be taking leave from Citizen TV for a period of three months until December 2021.

Rubadiri made the revelation at the end of the Sunday Live bulletin where her co-host Jeff Koinange expressed that he would miss her.

“At the beginning of this program, I said it would be a bittersweet moment because our very own Victoria Rubadiri is off for the next three months... I'm going to miss you but we know you're going out there to shine like a diamond," Koinange bade farewell as he surprised her with a cake brought by one of the show’s crew.

"The time has come, London is calling...I'm going to miss you Jeff," she said admiring the cake.

The news anchor said that for the next three months she would be working at BBC London.

As the winner of the 2020 Komla Dumor Award, she will receive both work experience and training at the BBC office in London.

“I am excited at the prospect of learning new skills at the BBC to be able to connect with audiences locally, regionally and internationally, no matter on which platform the story is being told," she said after receiving the award in 2020.

Rubadiri will begin her three-month placement at the BBC by attending a training course with the BBC Academy before joining BBC News teams - across TV, radio and online - which will provide her with the opportunity to gain skills and experience across BBC News platforms.

The award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.

Rubadiri is the sixth winner of the award, following in the footsteps of Solomon Serwanjja, Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira. She is the second Kenyan to win the award.

Jalang'o talks salary and sources of wealth after being linked to Wash Wash cartels

Jalang’o pays three months’ rent for Young Man who went public begging for his Help, Pulse Live Kenya

Kiss 100 presenter Jalang'o has responded to claims that he is involved in the deeply connected world of money launderers, gold scammers, conmen.

Speaking on air with Kameme Goro, Jalang'o swore on his father's grave that he has never been involved in fraudulent deals or stole from anyone.

"For the past 10 to 15 years I've never seen what 7 oclock looks like unless I'm on holiday or its the weekend when I'm not working because I've always just known 4am as my wake up time and we come to Kiss and they pay us so well," the comedian started.

Jalang’o works at Radio Africa Group which is known to pay celebrities quite well, as evidenced in Shaffie Weru’s salary of Ksh 600,000 which was revealed in 2021.

He explained after landing his first well paying job at Kiss 100, he started his company Arena Media which does advertising and marketing.

"It's a below the line and above the line marketing firm where we sit down with a team of almost 20 people, employed pensionable and taxable," he said.

Currently, the comedian is a brand ambassador for a wide range of brands touching from finance, apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, and construction.

Jalang’o’s Instagram following of over 2 million followers also offers him the opportunity to monetise his huge following by posting advertisements for many different clients.

"As you speak today, I think I'm a brand ambassador to almost five top brands...a brand ambassador not influencer...for influencing I have a thousand and one... I'll tell you easily there's a time I drive in this town and I see a billboard literally every single place, those things pay," Jalang'o explained.

The radio presenter is on record revealing in a past interview that on a good month he earns as much as Ksh3 million for using his social media.

"To make it even crazier, per week I think I do like three to four events and club appearances and all which are paying which are paying very well.

"Jalang'o TV is a different hustle altogether racking up to almost 10 million views every single month and I literally put it out and say per week I must have four to five interviews," he said.

He explained that if he was in the wash wash business he wouldn't be breaking his back and working as hard as he does.

A section of Kenyans were accusing the radio presenter of being involved in the wash wash business due to his wealth.

Jalang'o drives a Toyota V8, Range Rover Velar, Mercedes convertible, Mercedes V-Class and a Land Rover Discovery.

He also has a mansion in Nairobi, several Air BnB apartments and is buiding his retirement home at his rural area.

Kenyan-born Rehema Muthamia crowned Miss England 2021 (Photos)

Kenyan-born Model Rehema Muthamia was crowned Miss England 2021 at the Heart of England Conference and Events centre in the Midlands city.

The 25-year-old was crowned Miss England on Friday in a glittering ceremony in Coventry and will now represent England at the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico later this year.

Ms Muthamia received the Miss England Crown together with a cash prize of Sh300, 000, photoshoot and a website among other goodies from previous winner Bhasha Mukherjee.

Bhasha Mukherjee who is a NHS doctor held the Miss England tittle for two years after the pandemic saw last year's ceremony cancelled.

Muthamia spent part of her childhood in Kenya before moving over to England and studying at the University of Sussex.

Speaking about her new tittle, Rehema Muthamia said that escaping an abusive relationship is what pushed her to take part in the Beauty pageant.

Muthamia who is a Health technology worker, speaks at least four languages and noted that her family in Kenya is very proud of her after being crowned Miss England.

Away from the Miss England tittle, Muthamia had also won the first ever Miss All African Colours contest.

Rehema Muthamia win means that the 2021 Miss World will have two representatives of the Kenyan Origin that’s; Miss Kenya 2021 Sharon Obara and Miss England Rehema Muthamia.

Singer Willy Paul takes action after being exposed by Miss P

Miss P and Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Wilson Ouma Opondo aka Willy Paul has taken action after his former signee Miss P accused him of sexually assaulting her severally.

On Wednesday, Pozze opted to crack the whip on Miss Pisacah by deactivating her Instagram account that was being Managed by his Record Label Saldido.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that Miss P’s Instagram account is no longer available, hours after the songstress labeled some damning allegations against Willy Paul.

“Sorry, this page isn't available.

The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram” reads the message when you try to access Miss P’s Instagram page.

During her interview with Presenter Ali, Miss P mentioned that she never had access of the Instagram account while under Willy Paul’s management.

“I have never had access to that account, initially I was okay with it …but ilifika point how they were posting my pictures and the caption haikunibamba prompting me to ask for the account to manage it myself and they did not take it well. Sasa hivi sijaitisha ile account and don’t even need it because even if I want it am sure they won’t give it to me...right now I have a new account you can follow me there” explained Miss P.

The Allegations

Miss P alleged that Willy Paul sexually harassed her several times, months after being signed to his record label.

“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention because I don't know this person, sijui tabia zake. had to seek held and my mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant with his child… He forced me to have sex with me na alikataa kutumia protection, not once not twice,” said Miss P in part.

Miss P went on to state that despite her mother trying to intervene, things went back to normal after Willy Paul visited her family.

The songstress noted that after Willy Paul’s visit to her family, he did not touch her again for 4 months something that made her to start developing feelings for Willy.

Lost 33Kgs- King Kaka as he opens up on being sick for the past 3 Months

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka Pulse Live Kenya

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka has revealed that he has been sick for the past three months, something that has left him 33Kgs lighter.

In an update, King Kaka said that he was misdiagnosed in his quest to seek medical attention, but he hopes that all will be well soon.

“Dear Fans , it’s only right that I share this with you. I have been sick for 3 months 8 days now. I was misdiagnosed. Lost 33kgs and in the process we started hospital visits , did all the tests and they were Negative funny thing is I feel no pain and we are still hopeful that we will get the solution soon” said King Kaka in part.

Pray For Me

The Wajinga Nyinyi hit-maker went on to narrate that his clothes don’t fit anymore as he had dropped from waist 36 to 33. He also mentioned that he was only surviving on fruits and porridge until three weeks ago when he started eating real food.

“My waist was 36 now it’s 33 Ata sina nguo, was consuming only uji and kidogo fruits, started eating food 3 weeks ago pole pole ntazoea and no taste for 2 months . I have a new respect for God and life , the closest friends that knew Asante for always checking up . The doctor said instead of just sitting around I try doing what makes me happy. Thankfully I had recorded my EP and didn’t have a name for it but now I have every reason to call it Happy , ‘Happy Hour’. While I am in my final recovery stages I will show you some of the stories and how I got. I miss my kids, my wife @nanaowiti has been a great pillar through the 3 months and my mom” wrote King Kaka.

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan Socialite and Lawyer Corazon Kwamboka is officially off the market after being proposed to, by her baby daddy Frankie Just GymIt, while in Zanzibar for a Baecation.

On Tuesday, Ms Kwamboka put up a photo capturing her engagement ring, stating that she said YES! to her favorite person.

“I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person I don’t ever want to live without. @frankie_justgymit can’t wait to say I do” reads Kwamboka’s post.

The engagement post attracted lots of positive vibrations from her fans and flowers, who took to the comment section to shower the couple with lovely comments.

Tanasha Donna speaks out after being linked to late Omwenga & 'Wash Wash'

Tanasha Donna speaks Out on Wash Wash Deals Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Tanasha Donna Oketch was forced to issue a statement, distancing herself from the late Kevin Omwenga and the ‘Wash Wash’ Club.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Ms Donna termed reports linking her BMW to the late Kevin Omwenga as fabricated lies.

The Gere hit-maker made it clear that she works hard for her money, and people should stop fabricating stories for attention.

“I’m not one to address things but YO! All these false rumours be getting out of control. How does someone wake up one day and decide to fabricate a fake story just for a attention?

I work hard and very hard from my shit! Everything I own today I bought with my own hard earned money and sweat. Don’t involve my name in You all BS! Some of a you all are sickening. Sickening” said Tanasha Donna.

Ms Donna’s clarification come days after it was alleged that the car (BMW) she used to drive was bought by Omwenga who was later killed in Kilimani in what is believed to be a deal gone sour.

A lady had reported to Blogger Edgar Obare alleging that Omwenga bought Tanasha Donna her first car, a blue BMW whose logbook is in his name, something that Donna has now denied.

Edgar Obare breaks silence after his Instagram Account was Deactivated

Edgar Obare speaks out Pulse Live Kenya

Blogger Edgar Obare issued a statement explaining why his Instagram account went missing under unclear circumstances.

According to the Tea Master, his Account was deactivated by the Instagram Management but plans are under way to have it restored.

“My Main account has been deactivated, working to get it restored. Meanwhile we already prepared for such outcomes and I can also be posting here” said Obare via his BNN Instagram account.

The blogger went on to caution his ‘Tea Consumers’ to avoid all accounts operating in his real name at the moment, terming them fake.

“All accounts with my name are fake, Report Please” said Edgar Obare.

This comes at a time Obare has been a trending topic on social media, especially Twitter following his recent “Wash Wash” Exposé.

“Wash Wash” is a term that refers to individuals who earn money through illegal activities and later use unscrupulous means to “clean” the money.

Actor Ronald Ndubi ‘Victor Hausa’ confirms relationship with Maria actress Magie

Actor Ronald Ndubi aka Victor Hausa and Dorea Chege alias Magie Pulse Live Kenya

Actor Ronald Ndubi popularly known as Victor Hausa on Citizen TV Telenovela Maria finally confirmed being in a romantic relationship with actress Dorea Chege popularly known as Magie on Maria.

In an interview with Actress Bridget Shighadi, Ndubi aka the Don said that he has been dating Magie for some time now and God willing they will do a wedding soon.

Everyone wants to know, are you dating Dorea aka Magie? Asked Ms Shighadi.

Victor Hausa replied; “Yes, I’m dating Dorea, she is my girlfriend and the wedding gown should be on the way…Harusi itakuja coz it’s in the plans. Yes, I’m dating Dorea and its serious and wedding bells is soon”.

Victor went on to explain that they are yet to move in together as a couple but they spend most of their time together.

“We haven’t fully moved in together but we bare always together most times. We are working on something before we move in. we also want to move in together when everything is in place, we don’t want just come and stay, we gonna go official and do it right way” explained Victor.

Top BBC Journalist George Ndirangu calls It quits after 3 years

Journalist George Ndirangu Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Media Personality George Ndirangu announced his exit from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after three years.

Ndirangu made the announcement on Monday, at a time he was turning year older, stating good things always happen during his Birthday.

The seasoned journalist said that it was time for him to take on a new challenge after staying at BBC for the past three years.

“Something always happens on my birthday! 😅🙏🏾

One of the most fun things I ever did in life was making + breaking news at the BBC. All around the world, for the last few years. I’ll miss the fantastic team on & off camera.

Teeny tiny life update: spreading my wings a little - it’s time. Time for a new journey! 😊🙏🏾” shared Georgie Ndirangu.

Ndirangu, renowned business journalist who formerly worked for CNBC Africa, joined BBC Africa back in 2018, when former BBC Business Editor Larry Madowo had been tasked to set up a Nairobi team.

Singer Harmonize set to launch own TV and Radio stations

Harmonize shocks many has his new tune clocks 2 million views within 14 hours [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

Konde Music Worldwide President Harmonize is set to give his former Boss Diamond Platnumz a run for his money as he unveils own TV and Radio Station.

In an update, Konde Boy said that plans are underway for him to launch his own stations dubbed #KondeGang FM and KondeGang TV.

“Konde Gang FM and KondeGang TV…100% tonight God is good” shared Harmonize.

With the new venture, Harmonize will be joining the likes of; Diamond Platnumz, his current manager Jembe ni Jembe, Majizoo and Joseph Kusaga on the list of Media owners in Tanzania.

During his days at WCB Wasafi, the Uno hit-maker was so involved in media related activities and he was always with Chibu Dangote when he was chasing the license for his media house’ Wasafi Media’.