Juliani speaks on threats he has been receiving since hooking up with Lillian Nganga

In a tweet, Juliani said that he has been receiving threats over the same, wondering how a mature person with a sound mind can be ‘stolen’.

In his update, Juliani said that the "ulinyang'anyana” narrative is false, asking Netizens to refrain from using it, as it is far from the truth.

Juliani, Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

The Narrative is False

“How now can you "iba mtu"?! An intelligent adult with a sound mind.

The call/text threat on my life today, NOT funny!

"ulinyang'anyana" narrative is false, tired, juicy headlines tu.

Kindly STOP! For the threats, usi aim face, na prefer niki smile kwa open casket.

Baraka” shared Juliani.

Juliani's statement Pulse Live Kenya

The statement comes hours after the Utawala hit-maker put up another cryptic message believed to be a confirmation of his relationship with Lillian Nganga.

The message followed a series of photos of the two hanging out in private surfaced on the internet.

Juliani thanked those who had reached out to him in the recent weeks, adding that his relationship with Lilian was obvious.

“Asante sana for all who've reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie. No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you,” the post read.

Suspicious

Many Kenyans had been insinuating that he might have something to do with Lilian’s separation from Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, which apparently happened two months ago.

Kenyans argued that Juliani and Ms Nganga’s photos looked suspicious, with a section asking the musician to clear the air, on whether the speculations have some truth in them.

The discussion surrounding Mutua’s separation from his wife, made him and Juliani trending topics on Twitter, with everyone trying hard for his/her sentiments to be heard.

The Statement

On August 15, 2021, Mutua and his now ex-wife issued statements informing their fans and followers that they ended their marriage two months ago.

Ms Nganga claimed the winds of change had blown her way and she had severed her relationship with the governor without going into details.

She also announced her resignation as Machakos First Lady through the same statement.

“I put down the Machakos First Lady cap- and what an honor it has been to be of service!,” she said “I will continue to do projects close to my heart, charity work etc through the “Lillian Nganga Foundation’ as this has always formed who l am as a person" she said.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua's statement

Governor Mutua would follow his now ex-wife’s post with his on, also announcing that their marriage had ended.

In a carefully worded statement, the governor said that though separated, ‘Lillian will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart’.