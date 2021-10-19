We were separating fighting ladies - Wapi Pay co-founders explain Ole Sereni scandal

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wapi Pay co-founders Eddie and Paul Ndichu have issued a statement regarding an altercation they were involved in at Ole Sereni Hotel over the weekend.

Business duo Eddie and Paul Ndichu have been accused of attacking female clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.
The statement released on Tuesday, October 19 claimed that the two brothers were separating a fight between two ladies at the hotel.

Below is the full statement.

We are aware of a video and news story circulating on social media regarding an altercation with Eddie and Paul Ndichu, the Company's co-founder, at a Nairobi hotel on Saturday night.

We found the story distasteful and troubling and want to firmly state that any type of behaviour involving violence against women does not reflect our values nor does it reflect those of Eddie and Paul.

Our understanding is that the allegations and video currently being shared on social media, albeit horrific and regrettable, do not depict the true events that transpired that night.

To be clear, Paul and Eddie got involved in an attempt to neutralize a confrontation between two women and to defend themselves from certain aggressors.

The matter has been reported to the police and DCl for further investigation and resolution . Pending this, we request restraint be exercised in potentially and unfairly spreading misinformation that has no factual basis.

At the moment, we cannot comment further on this matter as it is being handled by the appropriate authorities to ensure the truth prevails.

Wapi Pay co-founders, Paul and Eddie, want to use this medium to express their deepest regrets for the incident that occurred.

As one of the leading Kenyan - founded startup companies focused on delivering financial services innovation to the mass market, Wapi Pay is built on, and practices, a culture of respect for employees and customers and does not tolerate any form of discrimination or encourage any form of gender-based violence.

We appreciate your patience as we work through the proper resolution of the incident, and continue to uphold our values while remaining committed to serving our customers.

Our stakeholders are fully committed to its products and policies to transform remittances into global payments between Africa and Asia for its customers, merchants and businesses.

The statement has triggered backlash with Kenyans accusing the two brothers of lying about the incident.

twitter.com

Wahu Kagwi - it is evident that you're oblivious of the contradictions in your statement!

you insinuate that neither you or your co-founders EDDIE & PAUL NDICHU tolerate gender based violence...yet the footage indicates otherwise. ..you also say your co-founders were neutralizing a fight...by slapping a Woman??? And vandalizing a car?

This is in no way an apology. This is a poor attempt to clear guilty, irresponsible and violent behavior.

Dear corporates and members of the public..we cannot in this day and age condone this kind of irresponsible entitled and desrespectful practices. May the law of Kenya prevail.

twitter.com

