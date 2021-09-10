On Thursday, Weezdom took to social media to share a photo of a female police officer identified as Sue (theBabyPolice –Instagram name), with a message that confirms that she is the mother to his son.

“Happy Birthday to the Mother of my Son @thebabypolice ❤❤🙏” shared Weezdom.

Weezdom finally unveils his Baby Mama to the world, she is a cop (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

This is the first time; Netizens are getting a glimpse of Weezdom's Baby Mama after years of keeping her away from the public eye.

In March this year, Weezdom said that he will only post his Baby Mama on social media if she grants him the permission to do so.

“I respect her a lot siezi mpost bila yeye kukubali nimpost” said Weezdom.

Asked who is the mother, he said “Ni Afande tu flani mhumble hehe!

The unveiling come weeks after Weezdom rekindled his lost love with girlfriend Mylee Staicey, 7 months after breaking up

On July 26, Weezdom announced to the world that he had reconciled with his ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey. The two parted ways back in January this year, but they are back together.

“Morning Guyysss Ambieni Kamati ya Roho Chafu, Weez & @mylee_staicey Are Baaack😊

Weezdom and Mylee Stacey Pulse Live Kenya

The statement was echoed by Mylee Staicey who also shared a photo chilling with the former Gospel star, stating that True Love never dies.

“True love never dies @weezdom254 ❤️