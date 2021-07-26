Weezdom & Mylee Staicey rekindle their Love, 7 months after Breakup

On Monday, Weezdom took to social media to announce to the world that he had reconciled with his ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey. The two parted ways back in January this year, but they are back together.

“Morning Guyysss Ambieni Kamati ya Roho Chafu, Weez & @mylee_staicey Are Baaack😊

Weezdom and Mylee Staicey back together after 7 months after Breakup Pulse Live Kenya

The statement was echoed by Mylee Staicey who also shared a photo chilling with the former Gospel star, stating that True Love never dies.

“True love never dies @weezdom254 ❤️

Changu ni changu,wana pambana sanaaaa😂😂😂” wrote Staicey.

The announcement excited a section of their followers who have always rooted for their relationship. In June Weezdom confessed that he misses Mylee; “Someone Tag Her And Tell Her That I Miss Her😔,”.

Reactions

yycomedian “Sisi kama kamati ya roho chafu we deny the allegations...we didn't participate in the separation...It was a collateral damage matter 😂😂”

africanbeamer “walai umetucheza miezi mob😂😂😂”

omosasally “True love my people beats all odds❤️”

mushmorry “❤️❤️❤️❤️Love lives here”

sheyrowwachira “🔥🔥👏👏I love it,,,,,,,,,😍😍”

This come months after Weezdom failed to rule out possibilities of reconciling with his ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey, stating that he doesn’t know what the future holds.

In a Q&A, a number of curious fans sought to find why the two broke up with calls to consider rekindling their love.

“Wewe rudiana na Mylee bana..you guys looked good together? Wrote a fan.

Weezdom responded “Sidhani itawezekana but achana nisiseme hivo coz God ndio anajua Kesho”.

Towards the end of last year, Mylee was accused of cheating on Weezdom with FBI Dancer Ezra, allegations she later denied.

At that particular time, Raffi (Ezra’s girlfriend) posted a message from one of her followers, exposing Staicey, claiming she had a threesome with Ezra.

In a separate post, Weezdom was asked to introduce his Baby Mama and son to the public and his reply was “I respect her a lot siezi mpost bila yeye kukubali nimpost”