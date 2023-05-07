Colonel Mustafa's receives Sh600,000 cash

Fauz Khalid a maritime expert mobilised Kenyans on Twitter to come through for Mustafa and his family.

The family is yet to set up a PayBill number but according to Mustafa, Kenyans started sending in cash after his number went viral after it was shared by Khalid.

“Kuna jamaa alipost na number imetembea kote. For now watu wanaweza nitumia kwa number yangu na ni rahisi kuongea na mimi kujua chenye kinafanyika,” he said, crediting Khalid for inspiring Kenyans to donate cash.

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya

Khalid gave frequent updates on the progress of the funds drive and by Saturday night, Mustafa’s mobile phone wallet had reached capacity.

“We are at Sh600,000. Those trying to send cash and failing should try after midnight as he (Mustafa) has surpassed his daily limit. A pay bill will be up by Monday I am speechless!!” Khalid said.

“This is an appreciation tweet for all of you who have come out to help Colonel Mustafa. ‘Angels everywhere’ was my friend Felix Masi’s favourite phrase I see angels everywhere on this app Stay Blessed, you all heroes,” he said in another post.

The amount is expected to increase as many Kenyans continue to empathise with the rapper.

Speaking to Eve Mungai, Mustafa said he had been working construction jobs for a year before the recent video went viral.

Khalid said he was inspired to help mobilise support for Mustafa because he underwent similar challenges in his life after hitting rock bottom.

He recalled having to travel to Gikomba every week to buy products he would then sell to his friends in Mombasa.

Fauz Khalid Pulse Live Kenya

“Colonel Mustafa’s story reminds me of my own story. There is a time I was at my lowest and I would travel all the way to Gikomba, buy some ‘tools’ and I would bring the ‘tools’ all the way to Mombasa where my customers were.

“I had some loyal friends who would buy the ‘tools’ week in and week out and I would make at least Sh30,000 per trip That was like 120,000 a month. All bills were sorted Alhamdulillah,” he shared.