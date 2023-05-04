Kenyans are expressing concern over the drastic change in the lifestyle of rapper Colonel Mustafa, who was spotted working at a construction site.
Kenyans concerned after Colonel Mustafa is spotted working in a mjengo site [Video]
In a video that has surfaced online, the rapper can be seen carrying blocks and handing them over to masons, as well as mixing sand and water.
The video has elicited mixed reactions, with some Kenyans criticizing Mustafa for apparently going broke, despite having lived a lavish lifestyle in the past.
Others, however, have come to his defense, arguing that Mustafa is only human and that life can sometimes bring about ups and downs.
During an interview on NTV in 2022, Mustapha revealed that he had suffered from depression after leaving the 'Nairobi Diaries show.'
"It's been five years since I released music. Now I am back. I had depression at some point, like two or three years after I left 'Nairobi Diaries' and things went bad," Mustafa said.
The real question at the moment is how a legend in the music industry could end up working at a construction site despite having lived a lavish lifestyle at some point.
Social media reactions
Naledi Odhiambo Never laugh or humiliate someone when they are at their lowest..
Jean-Gin Confuse them Mustapha till they learn to mind their own business.
zee purie It's a honest job and at least he's putting food on the table.. Life is unpredictable sometimes.
Opuk Jakinda Life happens.... If you've never gone through it you'll never understand. Consider yourself lucky.
Shi My cousin lives in America but when he comes home he can never hire anyone to build anything for him he does it himself.
adhiambominjay 🇰🇪 He accepted his fate and is working to fix it , unlike those who keep begging on Facebook.
@psalmist_63..✌ Mustapha ndio amerudi amekuwa akifanya nairobi diaries and this video he is bulding his own house.
DommyKush Mustapha colonel is back na zile kiki zake hatari welcome back king wa kiki.
