ADVERTISEMENT
We're suing - Jada Pinkett Smith responds to sex allegations against Will

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

And she did not stutter when she said it either.

Jada is defending her and her mans name [Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images]

The actress recently appeared as a guest on The Breakfast Club, where she aired her standpoint regarding the claims by Bilaal, who claimed that he once walked in on Will Smith and his friend Duane Martin having anal sex. She stated that they will definitely be taking legal actions against him for his malicious statements.

Pinkett-Smith also added that Bilaal once tried to extort them for some money on the grounds, so they would definitely be suing.

She said, "Let me just say this, it's ridiculous, right? And it's nonsense. And this is a person that tried a money shakedown that didn't work. We're gonna take legal action because it's one thing to have your opinion about somebody than just making up malicious stories. That's actionable, so we're gonna roll with that."

Not too long after that, she was approached by paparazzi from TMZ who asked what her take on the allegations was, and she said yet again that they would be suing.

This comes after Bilaal made his assertions during an interview with Tasha K on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, calling what he saw 'murder.'

In his words, "I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room, and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch, and Will was bent over the couch, and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there. I can tell you what goes on the inside; from anybody else, it's all speculation.”

Besides that, he also stated that Smith has a small penis. Following that, the internet went crazy on his allegations, calling Smith 'gay.' However, his team quickly shut those speculations down by debunking them, calling the allegations "completely fabricated and unequivocally false."

Will Smith himself has not said anything regarding the claims, but his estranged wife has made it clear that they will see Bilaal in the courtroom.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
