Why Anerlisa Muigai is concerned about her suspicious weight gain

Fabian Simiyu

Arnelisa Muigai has embarked on a weight loss journey after gaining 6kgs. Here is what she said

Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai

Kenyan businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai is questioning how she gained weight despite making a promise to shed off some weight in December 2022.

Anerlisa has struggled with her weight in the past and once revealed that it took her four years to go from 120kgs to 60kgs.

Anerlisa has now announced that she is on a mission to lose six kilograms, after revealing that she weighed 68kgs.

This is the second time in five months that Anerlisa has announced a weight loss journey.

Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anerlisa Muigai responds after fan accused her of lying she used gym & diet to lose weight

"I’ll probably reduce sugars by 95%, work out four times a week, do juicing and cut on starch. I’ll give myself three months…we will revisit this soon. I got this,” Anerlisa wrote on her Instagram.

Anerlisa's weight concerns have arisen at a time when many people in Kenya are struggling to maintain a particular figure and weight.

The question now is whether she will be able to achieve her weight loss goals this time.

Given that this is not the first time Anerlisa has expressed concern about her weight gain, the question is what went wrong for the businesswoman?

Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

In 2022, Anerlisa expressed her frustration after discovering that she had gained weight and laid out a plan to lose the extra pounds.

She revealed that she had gained six kilograms, and identified biscuits, cakes, and bread as some of the foods that contributed to her weight gain.

Anerlisa changed her tone and expressed her determination to achieve a weight of 60 or 62 kilograms by the end of the year.

"Probably give days a week of one hour work out. God help me. I have a sweet tooth and I pray I don’t relapse. I wish I could do the gastric balloon but the kilos are too small for the balloon,” said Anerlisa.

Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Considering Anerlisa's previous statement about sugary foods being the source of her weight problems, one could speculate whether she failed to maintain her desired weight due to consuming such foods.

While many celebrities in Kenya have embarked on weight loss journeys, Anerlisa seems to be taking a different approach as she recently made it clear that she will not be using the gastric balloon procedure.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
