Why Anerlisa Muigai is concerned about her suspicious weight gain

Anerlisa has struggled with her weight in the past and once revealed that it took her four years to go from 120kgs to 60kgs.

Anerlisa has now announced that she is on a mission to lose six kilograms, after revealing that she weighed 68kgs.

This is the second time in five months that Anerlisa has announced a weight loss journey.

"I’ll probably reduce sugars by 95%, work out four times a week, do juicing and cut on starch. I’ll give myself three months…we will revisit this soon. I got this,” Anerlisa wrote on her Instagram.

Anerlisa's weight concerns have arisen at a time when many people in Kenya are struggling to maintain a particular figure and weight.

The question now is whether she will be able to achieve her weight loss goals this time.

Where did it go wrong for Anerlisa?

Given that this is not the first time Anerlisa has expressed concern about her weight gain, the question is what went wrong for the businesswoman?

In 2022, Anerlisa expressed her frustration after discovering that she had gained weight and laid out a plan to lose the extra pounds.

She revealed that she had gained six kilograms, and identified biscuits, cakes, and bread as some of the foods that contributed to her weight gain.

Anerlisa changed her tone and expressed her determination to achieve a weight of 60 or 62 kilograms by the end of the year.

"Probably give days a week of one hour work out. God help me. I have a sweet tooth and I pray I don’t relapse. I wish I could do the gastric balloon but the kilos are too small for the balloon,” said Anerlisa.

Considering Anerlisa's previous statement about sugary foods being the source of her weight problems, one could speculate whether she failed to maintain her desired weight due to consuming such foods.