Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has responded to a fan who accused her of lying to people that she lost weight by going to the gym and being on a diet.

In a screenshot she shared, the fan identified as Christine said that Anerlisa should tell people the truth that she underwent liposuction surgery to lose weight.

She pointed out that her Weight Loss App is not working for many people, which is not a good thing.

Anerlisa Muigai responds after fan accused her of lying she used gym & diet to lose weight

“I feel bad when honestly you lie to people that this is gym and food. Just tell people the truth instead of making us pay for an app that has fake results, it’s absolutely sad. If it’s liposuction you did tell us so that we can look for money and not fool us, it’s not fair even before God,” claimed the fan.

In her response, the Executive Still Water CEO said everyone should do as they please, and if anyone feels surgery will work for them, they do not have to wait for her answer to start saving for it.

Anerlisa Muigai noted that people buy her App willingly, and those who have it know the results are real, and they only need patience to see the results.

Anerlisa Muigai responds after fan accused her of lying she used gym & diet to lose weight

She added that this her sixth year on diet and gym.

“I don’t even like to respond to this but I’ll do it today. Like I said yesterday, DO YOU! If you feel like you want to go for surgery, DO YOU. You don’t have to wait for an answer from me so you can start saving up? DO YOU! If my posts annoy you, you can also do yourself a favour by unfollowing me. My App does not force anyone to buy it. Those who have it know that you get real results, only difficult part is you’ve got to be consistent which most people can’t and that’s why they get mad at those who can actually do it. Before I forget, I am on my 6th year since I began my journey. WHEN DO YOU PLAN TO START YOURS AGAIN?” said Anerlisa.