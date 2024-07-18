The sports category has moved to a new website.

Beyond beats: Why Bien's voice will always echo in your mind

Lynet Okumu

According to Bien, while his songs are not intended to provoke, the enduring relevance of music released eight years ago highlights a concerning lack of progress in our country.

Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza
Kenyan singer Bien Aime Barazza, a prominent member of the boy band Sauti Sol, continues to focus on releasing songs with significant impact.

Known for his strong political and social views, Bien remains committed to producing music that reflects the times and challenges the status quo.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Live Kenya during his listening party on July 17, Bien emphasised that his music is not intended to provoke but to inspire reflection and change.

Singer Bien
His latest release, 'Maandamano', featuring Breeder LW, aligns with the ongoing protests in Kenya and highlights his dissatisfaction with the current regime.

Bien's dedication to creating timeless music is evident in his song 'Kuliko Jana', which remains relevant eight years after its release. He believes that this enduring relevance indicates a lack of progress in Kenya's political system.

"I have always been talking and writing political things... 'Tujiangalie' is an eight-year-old song and it’s still relevant to date. This shows that as a country we are not growing. Also, before elections, Sauti Sol put out an EP that was purely political," Bien explained.

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime
He advocates for using music to track societal progress and insists that change is essential for reflection and growth.

"It's never really to poke anyone. It's just to reflect the times. And so I'll never stop being the voice in your head. Because that music is for the moment but that music is also forever," Bien stated.

During the same event, Bien also voiced his disapproval of Kenya's ceremonial kits for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Sauti Sol lead vocalist, Bien-Aime Baraza
The design of the athletic attire has sparked considerable discussion and criticism in recent weeks. Bien described the design as mediocre, attributing it to the inadequacies within the responsible ministries.

"The attires, often likened to 'Ruracio design,' show the mediocrity within our ministries. Someone was placed there without having done such work anywhere else," Bien remarked.

He urged the involved ministries to reject such substandard ceremonial kits and to strive for better standards in representing the country.

Bien Aime Baraza
Bien expressed his appreciation for the Gen Z movement, crediting the younger generation with challenging outdated governance practices in the country.

"I am proud of us, Gen Z. Thank you for being authentic and truthful to yourself and for rescuing us from this barbaric government," Bien said.

He sees the Gen Z movement as a force for positive change, pushing back against ineffective and corrupt leadership.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

