ADVERTISEMENT
Why Bien got emotional after his mum surprised him at Blankets and Wine

Amos Robi

The unexpected appearance left Bien deeply moved and emotional, as he hadn't anticipated seeing her mom back in the village

Sauti Sol star Bien

It was a great moment for mother and son during the Blankets and Wine Festival when Bien-Aime Baraza, experienced a heartwarming surprise during his performance when his mother unexpectedly appeared in the audience.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Bien expressed his shock and admiration for his mother, who had been tirelessly caring for his ailing father in their village.

The singer went on to express admiration for his mother and even reminded the audience that his mother's previous reaction was the inspiration behind his latest album cover.

“This is totally a surprise. Mom, let me start by saying you are looking hot tonight. Guys, if you have listened to my latest album, the title ‘Alusa, why are you topless’ is because when we did ‘Nishike,’ she called me and she was like ‘Alusa! Why are you topless?’” Bien shared during the performance.

Amid recent family struggles, Bien revealed that his father's illness had kept his mother preoccupied, making it challenging for her to travel to Nairobi.

The unexpected appearance at his concert left Bien deeply moved and emotional, as he hadn't anticipated seeing her due to the ongoing situation back home.

“My dad has been very sick, and for a couple of months, she has not been able to come to Nairobi because she has been busy taking care of my dad. Mom, I did not know you had the time to come and watch the concert today,” he expressed.

Taking to social media to express his gratitude, Bien shared, “@blanketsandwine yesterday was beautiful. It was my 1st show performing the album, and my Mum came all the way from Kakamega to surprise me.”

Bien's wife, Chiki Kuruka who assisted in organizing the surprise also expressed her joy and appreciation for the gesture.

“True love is more than wedding bands on you, holding you down when the world falls on you, seeing yourself in somebody else’s eyes 💕,” Chiki said.

Bien was among the many acts that performed at the festival others included Okello Max, Muthoni the Drummer Queen among others.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
