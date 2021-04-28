Msikuje hapa Kuniambia Harmonize na Wasafi Wanapata hizi Views in 2hrs- Khaligraph Jones

Papa Jones pointed out that he is comfortable with his new tune #LUKU hitting over 250K views in a day, stating that he is a Hip-Hip artiste who should not be likened to singers.

“LUKU DOING A QUARTER MILL, Msikuje apa Kuniambia Sijui Akina Harmonize na Wasafi Wanapatanga izi Numbers In 2hrs Hours, This is Hip Hop Bana, you Have To respect The OG, Best Rapper in Africa...” wrote Papa Jones.

Khaligraph Jones and Diamond Pulse Live Kenya

The Blu Ink CEO went on to state that fans should recognize and appreciate the effort Kenyan artistes are putting in and the numbers they are able to achieve.

Currently, Diamond holds the record of garnering 1 million views within 8 hours and 60 Million Views within 4 months with his song #Waah ft Koffi Olomide.

Harmonize holds the record of hitting 100K views within 44 minutes through #Attitude a song he featured Awilo Longomba and H.Baba. So far the song has over 5.4 million views within 4 days.

Just the other day, Saldido Records CEO Willy Paul mentioned that it’s sad to see Kenyans try to compare and make fun of their own, at the expense of other people’s success.

Willy made the statement after Netizens tasked Kenyan Musicians to try and break a YouTube record set by Tanzanian artistes.

“I see how people are making fun of their own. So sad 😞, but this is Kenya so lazima uzoe hizi tabia. Kimbia na pace yako, don't do something coz nani amefanya.. utapasuka msamba! Kama msani usiwai jiwekea pressure kama hizi. Yes work hard but don't torture urself. Na mambo zingine.

Izi ndio vitu zimefanya wasani wetu wanakimbia kununua views, pressure hizi mafans wanawaekea. Don't make fun of ur own manze, we work so hard to keep you entertained. Ya Mungu ni mengi.. alafu kumbuka wanao kudharau siku moja watu kusalimia kwa heshima! Ata wewe mwenye uko hapo home na unaonyeshwa madharau siku moja utasalimiwa kwa heshima!” said Willy Paul.