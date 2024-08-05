The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why Murugi Munyi is closing her super successful business after 2 years

Denis Mwangi

Influencer Murugi Munyi announces she is winding up her business Wild By Murugi

Murugi Munyi
Murugi Munyi

Social media influencer Murugi Munyi, has announced the closure of her fashion business, Wild By Murugi.

Munyi made the decision to shut down the venture to better align with the current developments in her life.

When she launched Wild By Murugi, she was eager to explore various business opportunities and had both the time and passion to invest in the project.

The 5-time Pulse Influencer Awards winner disclosed that she pumped about Sh2 million to start the business and it took off due to her followers who patronised the shop in droves.

2022 Pulse Instagram Influencer of the Year Murugi Munyi receiving her award
2022 Pulse Instagram Influencer of the Year Murugi Munyi receiving her award 2022 Pulse Instagram Influencer of the Year Murugi Munyi receiving her award Pulse Live Kenya

Wild By Murugi became so successful that she had to move the shop to a bigger location at Green House Mall along Ngong' road.

However, over the past two years, Murugi's enthusiasm for the business has waned, particularly in recent months.

Munyi revealed that maintaining the business had become mentally exhausting and that her recent decision to start therapy played a significant role in her decision to close it.

Despite the business closure, Munyi's primary career as an influencer continues to be her main source of income.

She assured fans and followers that her earning from influencing provides her with a comfortable lifestyle.

In January, Murugi revealed that her income in 2023 exceeded Sh10 million.

Munyi also acknowledged that her staff had noticed her growing detachment from the business and the announcement to close did not catch them by surprise.

She has committed to assisting her employees in finding new job opportunities, highlighting that many business owners often commend her for having recruited exceptionally skilled staff.

Murugi Munyi
Murugi Munyi Pulse Live Kenya
She expressed confidence that her team members will secure new positions given their strong professional reputations.

This move marks the end of a chapter for Munyi, who remains optimistic about the future. Murugi said selling the business was not something she was willing to explore because the name Wild by Murugi has sentimental value.

She hopes to explore what other ventures she could start in future.

