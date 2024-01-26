The sports category has moved to a new website.


Murugi Munyi discloses her lucrative earnings from content creation in 2023

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan YouTuber Murugi Munyi shares insights into her 5-year content creation journey, discloses that 2023 was her highest income year so far

Content creator and businesswoman, Murugi Munyi, reflected on her journey in 2023 with quiet satisfaction, revealing that it was her most financially rewarding year since she began her career in content creation five years ago.

In an interview on the Financially Incorrect podcast on January 26, Murugi through TMI podcast producer Nancy, disclosed that she potentially earned up to 10 million shillings during the year.

She attributed her increasing income to her growing experience and expertise in the field, which allowed her to attract more brands and command higher rates for her services.

"I've been a full-time content creator for like five years now. The more am a content creator the more I earn because am constantly attracting brands and am charging more. 2023 is the year that I think I made the most," Murugi said.

However, she emphasised that the dynamics of income in content creation fluctuate monthly. Murugi described how earnings could vary widely from one month to the next, illustrating the cyclical nature of her profession.

"You could get 200K this month, next month is 1.2M and the next month is 700K so it's not stagnant. It's cyclical. But that's just part of the joy of it," she said.

According to Murugi, her financial success stems from knowledge, particularly the understanding that one can afford more than one realise by managing their finances wisely.

She credited her husband for teaching her the importance of saving and budgeting, which fundamentally changed her perspective on money management.

"I feel like a lot of people don't have access to knowledge that can show them they can afford a lot more than they think. Even I didnt realise this until I met my husband. He's the one who taught me that if you put money away and you dont spend all of it you are healthy. I never used to think about it at that point," she said.

Contrary to many individuals, Murugi asserted that she has never experienced financial strife in her adult life.

"I wouldn't say that I have ever had a period of financial strife in my adult life. I would say maybe that period when I was a single man and I still didn't have my business. I was close to it but I wouldn't even say it was financial strife. I didn't have a lot but I wasn't worried about things like sleeping hungry or going to the university," she said.

Even during her single years before establishing her business, she never faced significant financial difficulties. She attributed this stability to her prudent financial habits and mindset.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that there was a time when I was broke. That's just a word that I relate to. I've always had enough to get by," she said.

Despite her financial security, Murugi admitted to indulging in luxury items like clothes, jewelry, and other feminine accessories. Her most significant purchase in 2023 was a car, for which she diligently saved for several months.

