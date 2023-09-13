Murugi Munyi opens up about multiple businesses, dreamy proposal & marriage

Murugi the businesswoman

She said that her public personality has given her the opportunity to set up sustainable ways of making money and living “life loudly”.

Giving a glimpse into her business empire, she explained that at the moment, she is focused on working on her Wild by Murugi brand, a boutique clothing, accessories and handbag store that also caters to the fashion needs of plus size women.

“I want to build wealth, meaning something which even when I am asleep for three months, it earns me money somehow. Something I can leave for my children. I'm really interested in building a legacy that my children can be proud of, that I can be proud of at the end of my life,” the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards nominee said.

Content creator and businesswoman Murugi Munyi with Lynn Ngugi Pulse Live Kenya

So far, she has managed to create several streams of income such as her clothes store, Air BnBs, rental apartments, as well as several M-Pesa shops.

Murugi stated that she was aware of the ever-changing social media space and was working hard to not depend solely on the platforms to earn a living.

Her motivation to diversify her income was further boosted by a conversation she had with her husband, about the future of social media and the regulation of online platforms.

Murugi also runs a podcast called The Messy In between (TMI) alongside Lydia K.M. which has been nominated for the Pulse Influencer Awards.

Murugi on her marriage

Speaking about her personal relationship, Murugi expressed gratitude to her husband for being her biggest supporter and best friend.

She said that Zack, whom she met during their stint at British American Tobacco, ticked all the right boxes and the decision to marry him was a no-brainer.

She described their engagement as one of the best moments in her life, recalling how the proposal energised her after hiking to the slopes of Mt Kenya.

Despite her dreamy proposal, Murugi said that, unlike many women, her wedding was not her favourite day.

She explained that she was heavy with a child at the time, and the many activities at the wedding wore her down.

Content creator and businesswoman Murugi Munyi with her husband Zack Munyi Pulse Live Kenya

“Don't get married when you're pregnant,” she advised. “Because you're tired the whole wedding. From morning I was just like when will we go home? I'd even told the MC, if you make me dance for longer than 20 minutes I'm leaving,” she recalled.

Speaking about the challenges of marriage, she opened up that past public scrutiny and allegations rocked her relationship with her husband but they managed to resolve the issues.

She recalled that at the height of the controversy, they both took time away from each other for about two weeks and then had a conversation about how they would move forward with their marriage.