ADVERTISEMENT
The code of bros before exes - Oga Obinna

Fabian Simiyu

Why Obinna doesn't entertain friends dating his exes

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna
Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna

Presenter Oga Obinna from Kiss 100 has expressed that he does not allow his friends to date his exes.

He explained that if they do, then that lady would also become their ex, which he finds problematic.

When asked to elaborate on his statement, Oga clarified that his ex is still a part of him, and their souls are connected, making it uncomfortable for him to see someone he knows intimately with his ex.

"If you are my friend, my ex is your ex. There is an unspoken rule because you know, my ex is still my person. Our souls are tied. Okay, if you go to my ex that means ulikua unamtaka nikiwa na yeye ama alikua anakutaka mkiwa na yeye," Oga said.

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Obinna threatens to sue baby mama after latest accusations

Kwambox interrupted Obinna, suggesting that perhaps his friend had a connection with Obinna's ex after spending time together, leading to their eventual marriage.

However, Obinna was clearly displeased and abruptly cut Kwambox short, questioning if it was Kwambox's role to intervene as their destiny helper.

Kwamboka told Oga that his ex is in the past and that he should not dwell on it, but he refused to let it go, stating that it is his own business.

Radio personality Sheila Kwamboka
Radio personality Sheila Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

"So you are now making me your destiny helper? Like I'm the one linking you with my man? Whether it's my past or my present or my future, someone who as been with me can never be with my friends," explained Oga.

Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna threatened to sue his baby mama for defamation after she accused him of having a sponsor in August 2022.

Speaking in an interview with Nicholas Kioko the comedian rubbished claims that he is funded by a sponsor justifying that he does seven jobs to be able to support his lifestyle and provide for his children.

“If I had a sugar mummy I would not be waking up at 4:00 am, I could not be doing the seven shows, not sleeping. I get home at around 3:00 am, sleep for a few minutes, and head out for the next show.

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

“Why would I do all this if I had a sugar mummy?" asked Obinna.

Obinna further vowed to go to court for defamations citing that his Baby mama is taking advantage of his silence on the matter.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

