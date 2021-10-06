Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

The dilemma surrounding the unavailability of the songs forced this Writer to reach out to Nadia Mukami’s Management to find out what was going on.

According to the management, the songs are unavailable on the streaming platform following a technical hitch from their distributors side and that's Ngomma VAS.

Diamond Platnumz, Nadia Mukami, Fally Ipupa and Wizkid Pulse Live Kenya

The management added that their distributor is working on resolving the issue and once done the songs will be back on YouTube. Ms Mukami’s song that are unavailable on YouTube right now are; Maombi, Wangu, Radio Love, and Kolo.

On the other hand, Otile Brown’s most watched song Dusuma, Chaguo la Moyo and Such Kinda Love are also missing from YouTube basing on their fact that their distributor is the same (Ngomma VAS).

Otile’s Dusuma ft Meddy is the most watched song in Kenya with over 32 Million views, followed closely by Chaguo la Moyo that has over 28 million views. Such Kinda Love featuring Jovial managed to hit over 10 million within 3 months.

Pulse Live Kenya

Reacting indirectly to the setback subjected to him Otile wrote;

“Why Though”

“Never try to cross a honest Person”.

In June 2021, Otile was celebrating the milestone of becoming the most watched artiste in Kenya.

“1 & 2 most viewed in the 254 🇰🇪.. thank y’all King’s & Queens 🙏 cc @meddyonly @sanaipei.tande bless up .. this is just to show y’all that We acknowledge and appreciate the love & support that y’all show us ... till the wheels fall off ✊🏽🤞🏾#justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove,” wrote Otile Brown.

Currently, Otile Brown hold the number one spot when it comes to Kenyan artistes with Most YouTube subscribers. He stands at 912K subscribers with over 229,069,997 views so far.