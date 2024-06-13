Should you inform parents when getting married? What we can learn from Vera Sidika

This revelation raises an important question: Should you inform your parents when getting married?

Vera’s conversation with her mother, Mrs Mung’asia, unfolded during a family meal, exposing not only her secret marriage but also her plans to divorce Mauzo.

The situation highlights the nature of modern relationships and the balance between personal choices and familial responsibilities.

Vera Sidika's parents did not know about her marriage

In an emotional episode of Real Housewives of Nairobi, Vera Sidika opened up to her mother and brother about her secret marriage to Brown Mauzo. Vera's mother listened intently as she shared her story.

“He proposed to me and the next month after the proposal we legalised our marriage,” Vera revealed, surprising her mother even more.

Vera admitted that she had kept this information from her mother, even though her brother Josh was fully aware of the situation.

“My brother Josh knows everything that goes on in my life, but he keeps secrets,” she added.

Vera Sidika reflects on past challenges with Brown Mauzo

During the meal, Vera reflected on a difficult period in her life, particularly her separation from Mauzo. She shared the measures she took to protect her children, emphasizing the support she received from her family.

“I remember the time before I travelled, I had to, you know, fix the cameras and everything because I was going through this break-up situation with Brown. It was a really hard time. And I feel like my family was there for me. And I am really grateful, mum,” Vera shared.

Mrs Mung’asia, in her comforting yet firm tone, advised her daughter, “Never let the past define your future.”

Vera Sidika's decision to divorce Brown Mauzo

The conversation took another dramatic turn when Vera revealed her current plans to finalise her divorce from Mauzo.

“I am looking for a lawyer to finalise my divorce,” she announced, leaving her mother staring at her in disbelief.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo have two children together, but their relationship ended in 2023. Vera even held a divorce party in June 2024 to celebrate her newfound freedom.

Should you inform parents when getting married? What we can learn from Vera Sidika

The emotional exchange between Vera and her mother raises a critical question about the role of family in significant life decisions.

Should individuals inform their parents when they decide to get married? In many cultures, involving family in marital decisions is seen as a sign of respect and a way to ensure support and blessings.

Vera’s choice to keep her marriage and subsequent plans for divorce a secret from her mother illustrates the complexity of balancing personal choices and family expectations.

On one hand, individuals have the right to make their own decisions and live their lives according to their values and circumstances.