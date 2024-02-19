Finding love is no easy feat; discovering someone who aligns with your desired traits can be an even greater challenge.
Wilbroda's checklist for a potential partner & what she would offer in return
Nyaminde emphasised that despite people always being on her case regarding marriage, she will not be forced into one.
Actress, radio presenter, and content creator Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde understands this struggle all too well.
In an interview with Lynn Ngugi, Nyaminde shared her candid insights into the qualities she seeks in a potential partner for a meaningful relationship.
From the cornerstone of friendship to shared values and responsibilities, Nyaminde broke down qualities that make her ideal soul mate.
Friendship
Nyaminde emphasised the importance of establishing a friendship as the foundation of any long-term relationship.
She believes that while love and excitement may fade, a strong friendship endures.
"For me, it's important to start with friendship because sometimes love and excitement diminish, but friendship lasts forever," explained Nyaminde.
Faith and spirituality
Nyaminde values a partner who shares her love for God and is open-minded about spiritual matters.
She appreciates someone with whom she can engage in challenging discussions about faith.
"I prefer someone who is open-minded and with whom we can sit down and discuss the Bible," she shared.
Adventurous spirit
Being a travel enthusiast herself, Nyaminde desires a partner who shares her passion for exploring new destinations.
Finding a companion who enjoys travelling as much as she does would be a significant advantage for her.
Shared responsibilities
Nyaminde believes in mutual contributions to the household's well-being. She metaphorically describes her role as providing milk and expects her partner to contribute equally, such as by providing bread.
"I will bring the milk, but I won't take on all the responsibilities. For example, if we go out for lunch, I might suggest that you buy the drinks while I purchase the food," she explained.
Positive influence on her child
Nyaminde values a partner who serves as a positive role model for her son and someone her son can rely on.
While she clarified that her son already has a father figure, she seeks a partner who can be a supportive friend to her child.
Nyaminde emphasised that while these qualities are essential to her, she is also open to discovering additional attributes in a potential partner as their relationship progresses.
