International Model cum businesswoman Naomi Campbell has ignited a heated debate on Twitter after it emerged that she is using Nigerian Music to market Kenya.

Ms Campbell put up a video, marketing Kenya; as per her job description as the new Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador, but Kenyans were quick to criticize her music selection.

The video in question captures the international model visiting different sceneries in Kenya, as she tries to lobby for more international tourists to visit Kenya.

Many who commented Ms Campbell’s video argued that Kenya has so many good songs that could have been used, instead of Nigerian music.

Others said that she has the right to choose the music she feels sooths her video, as long as she is marketing Kenya.

Naomi was appointed as the Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador by CS Najib Balala back in January.

“Thank you Hon Najib Balala EGH @tunajibu

I feel so privileged and honoured to be confirmed as Magical Kenya International Brand Ambassador. Not just because of the obvious benefits that tourism brings to an economy but also I am proud to be able to represent such an important country as Kenya.

We all know about the astounding areas of natural beauty,the beaches and of course the wildlife but there is much more.

Kenya has a history going back 100 million years and is considered by many to be the cradle of civilisation so I am humbled to be talking about the country."

"Of course the people are the wealth of any nation and it’s no different with Kenya.It’s people have excelled in the arts,sciences,political thought and sports just to name a few .

Tourism does of course bring jobs to the local economy,vital for so many small and big entrepreneurs.It helps unleash ideas,creativity,talent and makes for worthwhile and productive lives.

Tourism is vital on many levels and it is my hope that I can play a small part in helping remind the world about Kenya and on a bigger level wouldn’t it be wonderful if Kenya could help inspire the world after this terrible pandemic we have all been through. Reminding us to be grateful for nature's beauty and enduring history of our wonderful planet. #NAOMIAFRICA🙏🏾 @magicalkenya 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪” shared Naomi Campbell.

