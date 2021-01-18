Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has finally explained why he was forced to leave Monday morning’s Daybreak, in the middle of the show.

Taking to Twitter, Raburu apologized to his fans for leaving the Monday morning show abruptly.

He went on to say that he became ill mid-show and had to go for treatment, promising his fans that he will be fine.

He also thanked Isaac Swila and Steve Shitera for holding on to the show for him as he left for treatment.

“So sorry had to unceremoniously disappear from TV this morning on #Daybreak @citizentvkenya fell ill mid-show and had to leave. I’ll be ok. Thanks @ISAACSWILA @sshitera for holding it down for me. Off to get some treatment,” tweeted Willis Raburu.

Following the tweet, fans sent him messages of encouragement and quick recovery.

