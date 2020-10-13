Controversial singer Willy Paul has decided to explain why he had socialite Shakilla arrested on Monday evening, while at his residence.

Taking to social media, Willypozze said he was informed by his estate security guards that there was a lady forcing her way into his house, and on arriving he found out it was Shakilla.

The singer who also shared details of the OB Number said he called the police, and Shakilla was arrested for trespassing.

Willy Paul explains why he had socialite Shakilla arrested

Willy Paul mentioned that he gave the CCTV footage of what happened at his residence to the police, and names of people Shakilla said she was working for, for further investigations.

He asked for prayers for his young family, adding that he no longer feels safe.

“Hi I would like to address an issue that occurred yesterday at my residence at around 12 midnight. The estate security noticed a lady at my gate that was forcefully trying to enter my house (she did). They informed me immediately and I went only to find out that its the '' Famous Shakilla''. I immediately reported to the police and she was arrested for trespassing. I have also handed over the CCTV footage and a few popular names of the people she mentioned she is working for to the authorities for further investigation. Kindly put me and my family in your prayers, its not safe for me anymore. Be blessed,” said Willy Paul.

Willy Paul explains why he had socialite Shakilla arrested

Shakilla

Posts seen by Pulse Live on the teenage socialite’s page said she had been detained, but did not give any further details.

Hours later she said she had been released on bail. “I’ve been released on bail and I have a story to tell… a really interesting one that is lemme eat and spill the bitter tea,” she wrote in one of her posts.

Willy Paul also shared CCTV footage of what transpired in his house leading to Shakilla’s arrest, as he insisted that he does not know the socialite, and she should stop associating with him.

Video