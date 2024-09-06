Winnie Bwire's heartbroken father shares pain of losing his daughter

Kwena told members of the press that the family was devastated by the news because they were hopeful that Bwire would recover and return from Turkey, where she had been receiving treatment.

“She was very hardworking and respectful. I may look strong, but as her father, I am deeply saddened. She left me, and I did not expect it.

“We were hopeful that she would come back and continue with her work, but God had other plans and has taken her,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winnie Bwire's parents Pulse Live Kenya

On August 4, just weeks before her tragic passing Bwire penned a moving message to her father, showcasing the deep bond they shared.

In the emotional birthday message, she expressed her admiration and gratitude for the man she called her "first love."

Bwire wrote:

“Happy birthday to my first love. The king who justly rules my heart. The one who’s taught me what true love looks like. The one who sacrifices all for my well-being. May the good Lord bless you. May the good Lord keep you. May the good Lord grant you abundant health. Happy birthday, Papa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her words not only highlighted the profound impact her father had on her life but also reflected her heartfelt wishes for his health and well-being.

This touching message has taken on even deeper significance in the wake of her passing, leaving fans and loved ones reflecting on the love she held for her father.

Pulse Live Kenya

The family informed the media that they expect to receive Bwire’s body on Sunday at Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

In the weeks leading up to her death, Bwire had made public appeals for financial support to continue her treatment, which included seeking approximately Sh5 million for medical expenses and living costs in Turkey.

ADVERTISEMENT

She had documented her journey on social media, sharing her struggles with the disease and the side effects of her treatment, which she described as overwhelming.

Her last video, shared on August 14, expressed hope and gratitude for the support she received from Kenyans, emphasizing her determination to fight the illness despite the challenges.

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan and Bwire's former employer in Sultana, shared her sorrow on social media, stating, "It is well, mamii 💔💔💔" and reposting the family's tribute.

Other notable figures from the Kenyan entertainment industry also expressed their condolences, highlighting Bwire's impact and the pain of her loss.

Bwire's colleagues and friends admired her talent and respected her as a person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Brenda Wairimu

Actress Brenda Wairimu wrote, "Hoping for strength and understanding for your loved ones, Bwire 💛💛💛 Praying that you have found rest, mrembo 💛💛💛".

Kambua

Gospel singer Kambua shared, "My heart hurts 💔. Rest now, darling, rest 🕊️".

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis Humphrey

Dennis Humphrey, who played Kaka (Dida's love interest) in Sultana, expressed his grief, writing, "Inna lillahi wa inna lillahi rajiun🤲 Rest in peace, dadangu😭."

Othman Njaidi

Tanzanian actor Othman Njaidi, who played Jabali Junior (JJ) in Sultana, also shared his pain, writing, "Innalilah Wainna Ilaah Raajun💔😞 NIMEUMIA SANA."

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Yasmeen Saidi

Yasmeen Saidi, known for her role as Maria in the series Maria, offered her condolences, saying, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi Rajiuon 💔💔💔 Alhamdulillah 🤲🏾."