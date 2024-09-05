The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Sultana' cast pays emotional tribute to fallen co-star Winnie Bwire

Lynet Okumu

date 2024-09-05

Sultana cast Othman Njaidi, Denis Humphrey and the late Winnie Bwire
Sultana cast Othman Njaidi, Denis Humphrey and the late Winnie Bwire
  • Beloved Kenyan actress Winnie Bwire, known for her role as 'Dida', passed away in Turkey after battling breast cancer
  • Her co-stars from the popular series 'Sultana' expressed deep grief and paid emotional tributes to her memory
  • Winnie's humble nature and strong bond with her co-stars were evident through the outpouring of grief and support from her colleagues and friends

The family of Winfred Bwire Ndubi, popularly known as Winnie Bwire or 'Dida', announced on September 5 that the beloved actress tragically passed away in Turkey after battling breast cancer.

The news sent shockwaves through the Kenyan acting industry and the wider entertainment scene, with many celebrities and fellow actors expressing their grief and sending condolences to her family and loved ones.

Winnie Bwire was best known for her role as 'Dida' in the popular Citizen TV series 'Sultana', produced by Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdallah's Jiffy Pictures.

Sultana actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi
Sultana actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Winnie Bwire's Biography: Age, family, acting career, past relationship & death

Her performance in the series won her many fans and established her as a rising star in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Despite her fame, Winnie remained humble and close to her co-stars, many of whom became like family to her.

Before her untimely death, some of Winnie’s co-stars had rallied to support her through her health battle.

Nelson Mandela, who played Kokan in 'Sultana', organised a street fundraiser in Mombasa to help Winnie.

READ: 'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire dies in Turkey

This effort was a testament to the strong bond that existed among the cast, who supported each other both on and off the screen.

The news of Winnie Bwire's passing has left her colleagues and fans heartbroken. Many took to social media to share their sorrow and pay tribute to her memory.

Lulu was one of the first to announce the sad news. She posted a heartfelt message on her social media, expressing her deep sorrow with crying emojis and the words, "It is well mamii."

Dennis played 'Kaka', Dida's love interest in the series. He also shared his grief, writing, "Inna lillahi wa inna lillahi rajiun🤲Rest in peace dadangu😭." His message was filled with emotion, reflecting the close bond they shared on set.

Sultana cast Othman Njaidi, Denis Humphrey and the late Winnie Bwire
Sultana cast Othman Njaidi, Denis Humphrey and the late Winnie Bwire Sultana cast Othman Njaidi, Denis Humphrey and the late Winnie Bwire Pulse Live Kenya

Othman, Tanzanian actor who played Jabali Junior (JJ), the character meant to marry Dida but who loved another, also expressed his pain.

He wrote, "Innalilah Wainna Ilaah Raajun💔😞 NIMEUMIA SANA," highlighting the immense pain he feels.

Yasmeen, another well-known actress who gained fame for her role as Maria in the series 'Maria', shared her condolences, saying, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi Rajiuon 💔💔💔 Alhamdullilah 🤲🏾."

Yasmeen Saedi
Yasmeen Saedi Pulse Live Kenya
Mwanaasha Johari who played the role Sultana, another cast member, posted her tribute on Instagram Stories, sharing her grief with her followers.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
