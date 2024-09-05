'Sultana' cast pays emotional tribute to fallen co-star Winnie Bwire.

The family of Winfred Bwire Ndubi, popularly known as Winnie Bwire or 'Dida', announced on September 5 that the beloved actress tragically passed away in Turkey after battling breast cancer.

The news sent shockwaves through the Kenyan acting industry and the wider entertainment scene, with many celebrities and fellow actors expressing their grief and sending condolences to her family and loved ones.

Winnie Bwire, rising star in Kenyan TV

Winnie Bwire was best known for her role as 'Dida' in the popular Citizen TV series 'Sultana', produced by Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdallah's Jiffy Pictures.

Her performance in the series won her many fans and established her as a rising star in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Despite her fame, Winnie remained humble and close to her co-stars, many of whom became like family to her.

How 'Sultana' cast supported Winnie Bwire cancer journey

Before her untimely death, some of Winnie’s co-stars had rallied to support her through her health battle.

Nelson Mandela, who played Kokan in 'Sultana', organised a street fundraiser in Mombasa to help Winnie.

This effort was a testament to the strong bond that existed among the cast, who supported each other both on and off the screen.

How 'Sultana' cast mourner Winnie Bwire Ndubi

The news of Winnie Bwire's passing has left her colleagues and fans heartbroken. Many took to social media to share their sorrow and pay tribute to her memory.

Lulu Hassan

Lulu was one of the first to announce the sad news. She posted a heartfelt message on her social media, expressing her deep sorrow with crying emojis and the words, "It is well mamii."

Dennis Humphrey

Dennis played 'Kaka', Dida's love interest in the series. He also shared his grief, writing, "Inna lillahi wa inna lillahi rajiun🤲Rest in peace dadangu😭." His message was filled with emotion, reflecting the close bond they shared on set.

Othman Njaidi

Othman, Tanzanian actor who played Jabali Junior (JJ), the character meant to marry Dida but who loved another, also expressed his pain.

He wrote, "Innalilah Wainna Ilaah Raajun💔😞 NIMEUMIA SANA," highlighting the immense pain he feels.

Yasmeen Saidi

Yasmeen, another well-known actress who gained fame for her role as Maria in the series 'Maria', shared her condolences, saying, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi Rajiuon 💔💔💔 Alhamdullilah 🤲🏾."

Mwanaasha Johari

