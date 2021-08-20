Ms Ngugi who has been the Producer and Host for Tuko Talks took to social media to bid goodbye to her TUKO family, stating that her time at the Digital Media was coming to an end.

She noted that the information was already out there that she was leaving, something that forced her to make it official via her social media platforms.

“Yes I am leaving Tuko but I promise you this is not goodbye, talk soon… And no, this is not a joke. I would never do that to you. However, the information is partly out there and I wanted you to hear it from me first. Love you all and thank you,” shared Lynn Ngugi.

However, despite the exit, Lynn is yet to reveal where she is headed next. While at Tuko, Lynn used to do Human interest and inspiring stories, something that made her a darling to many.

In July, she was awarded the I Change Nations Community Ambassador Award, for a job well done in her line of duty.

Thank You

“I was recently awarded the I Change Nations Community Ambassador Award and I am grateful to God and to all of you for your amazing love and support🙏🙏

The award was in recognization to my commitment and dedication in impacting lives in my community.

Thank you Dr. Ruben West and your wonderful team for this award.

Dedicating this to all of you that secretly pray for me.

The last couple of months have been challenging but this was just an affirmation that the best is yet to come and I should keep going.

With love,

Lynn” shewrote.

