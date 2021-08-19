Larry Madowo lands News Anchor role at CNN

Kenyan-born international media personality Larry Madowo has made another big move at CNN.
In a post on his social media channels, Larry announced that he would be anchoring at CNN for “a little bit”.
"New thing alert, I’m anchoring on CNN International from Atlanta for a little bit. Join me Live today and every weekday,” Madowo revealed.
He explained that the bulletin airs live at 12 pm in New York but his fans in Kenya can tune in at 7 pm.
This comes just days after he was promoted to become a CNN International correspondent and relocated to Atlanta.
Two months prior, Madowo was poached from BBC and first appointed as a Nairobi-based correspondent.
Before joining CNN as their Nairobi-based correspondent, Madowo was assigned to North America as a correspondent for BBC based in Washington DC where he covered the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 US elections, the death of George Floyd, and the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Madowo previously served as the BBC Africa Business Editor, before exiting the Media House for One year.
He later made a comeback to BBC as their North America correspondent, a position he vacated after joining CNN.
Madowo previously worked for KTN, NTV and CNBC Africa.
Madowo’s recent achievements
Madowo has anchored breaking news from the BBC’s DC studios and presented its flagship program BBC World News America.
He was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2020. He was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University from where he graduated with a master’s degree.
In November, 2020, he was picked to deliver the 4th Annual Peter Stursberg Foreign Correspondents Lecture, at the Carleton University School of Journalism and Communication, in Canada.
