Andrew Kibe raises Sh150K for 2 Kenyan content creators

Kibe raised the cash for Rex Papi and Nduru man who have become internet sensations with their content online.

In a screenshot he shared on his Facebook page, Kibe said the cash was a motivation for the creators to continue with their craft.

“What I will be sending to Nduru Man and Rex Papi, way to go Gents. A little encouragement goes a long way,” Kibe said.

The controversial podcaster and YouTuber said male content creators were being shunned for female creators who were creating the same content.

Nduru man is popular for his content where he randomly screams in public places. He has previously been arrested for shouting outside the William Ruto's former Karen residence.

Papi Rex on the other hand is a silent content creator as he randomly takes videos with people in the Nairobi Central Business District without saying a word to them.

This is not the first time Kibe is using his platform to crowd source funds for creatives. In November 2022, Kibe raised Sh350,000 for DP Gachagua mimicker Zakaria Kariuki populalry known as KK Mwenyewe.

KK Mwenyewe who is a Kisii University student had made an appeal for assistance to clear his university fees which saw Kibe come ton his aid.

"I recognised his talent, and a few friends and I came together to raise the money, between Ksh350,000 - Ksh400,000. We want to give it to him because we know he is a good artist, and we hope that he can continue doing what he does,” Kibe said.