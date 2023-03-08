ADVERTISEMENT
Fans applaud Chebet Ronoh for owning up to her mistakes

Lynet Okumu

Chebet Ronoh tweeted an apology after receiving a call that prompted her to do so

Fans have praised radio personality and YouTuber Chebet Ronoh for taking back her controversial words that came out as insults to some Kenyan celebrities.

Through her Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Chebet apologized to those she offended in her recent series of name-calling and rants on social media.

Ronoh, who had targeted several celebrities, including Catherine Kamau, Elsa Majimbo, Nikita Kering, Shorn Arwa, and Kamene Goro, put out an apology tweet after receiving a call that prompted her to do so.

"Apologies to anyone I've offended. I have received a call that has told me the truth let me go on a hiatus and heal again. I apologize for my behaviour," reads Ronoh's tweet.

READ: Chebet Ronoh takes break after 2 traumatic experiences

Her apology has been seen as a step in the right direction. Many fans have commended her for acknowledging her mistakes and taking responsibility for her behaviour.

They have also urged her to take time off to heal and reflect on her actions.

Here are some of the responses to Ronoh's tweet

READ: Influencer Chebet Ronoh celebrates her body in beautiful bikini post [Photo]

In her previous posts, Ronoh had accused the celebrities of being mean to her or copying her content. However, her claims were met with mixed reactions, with some fans defending the celebrities and calling out Ronoh for her behavior.

READ: I’m literally crying - Chebet Ronoh after receiving YouTube award

One of her targets, Elsa Majimbo, had previously addressed reports of being compared to Ronoh during an interview with Shaffie Weru in 2020.

Majimbo clarified that even though she came to the industry before Ronoh, she became famous after her.

She also acknowledged that Ronoh had offered her some advice and support when she started.

READ: Chebet Ronoh speaks on being compared to Elsa Majimbo & claims of being depressed

Despite this, Ronoh still felt she deserved more recognition than Majimbo and other celebrities in the industry.

Some fans criticized her claims of being copied and pointed out that similar ideas often emerge independently among content creators.

