Fans applaud Chebet Ronoh for owning up to her mistakes

Through her Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Chebet apologized to those she offended in her recent series of name-calling and rants on social media.

Ronoh, who had targeted several celebrities, including Catherine Kamau, Elsa Majimbo, Nikita Kering, Shorn Arwa, and Kamene Goro, put out an apology tweet after receiving a call that prompted her to do so.

"Apologies to anyone I've offended. I have received a call that has told me the truth let me go on a hiatus and heal again. I apologize for my behaviour," reads Ronoh's tweet.

Her apology has been seen as a step in the right direction. Many fans have commended her for acknowledging her mistakes and taking responsibility for her behaviour.

They have also urged her to take time off to heal and reflect on her actions.

Here are some of the responses to Ronoh's tweet

Ronoh accuses popular celebrities of copying her content

In her previous posts, Ronoh had accused the celebrities of being mean to her or copying her content. However, her claims were met with mixed reactions, with some fans defending the celebrities and calling out Ronoh for her behavior.

One of her targets, Elsa Majimbo, had previously addressed reports of being compared to Ronoh during an interview with Shaffie Weru in 2020.

Majimbo clarified that even though she came to the industry before Ronoh, she became famous after her.

She also acknowledged that Ronoh had offered her some advice and support when she started.

Despite this, Ronoh still felt she deserved more recognition than Majimbo and other celebrities in the industry.

