ADVERTISEMENT
Youla Nzale: From saleslady to Kenya's top sign language interpreter

Lynet Okumu

Here are some little-known details about Citizen TV's sign language interpreter, Youla Nzale, who has made a remarkable impact in the media industry without uttering a word.

Citizen TV's Sign Language interpreter Youla Nzale (Instagram)
Citizen TV's sign language interpreter, Youla Nzale, has made a remarkable impact in the media industry without uttering a word.

Her career has flourished, making her the most sought-after sign language interpreter in Kenya.

She has become the face of Citizen TV's Prime Time news in the sign language interpretation segment.

Citizen TV's Sign Language interpreter Youla Nzale (Instagram)
According to her LinkedIn profile, Youla Nzale is a passionate practitioner of Kenya Sign Language (KSL) dedicated to the development and growth of the Deaf community.

Youla's higher educational journey began at the African Institute of Research And Development Studies. She then pursued a Diploma in Education, Sign Language, at the University of Nairobi from 2011 to 2013.

Before her breakthrough in sign language interpretation, Youla worked as a saleslady at Gilead Enterprise for three months and later as an Administrative Assistant at Gedicom Limited between 2012 and 2013.

Citizen TV's Sign Language interpreter Youla Nzale (Instagram)
In May 2015, she became a sign language interpreter at the Kenya Institute of Management, translating lectures into Kenya Sign Language for deaf students. She continues to work there part-time, as indicated in her bio.

Youla furthered her passion by enrolling in a certificate course at the University of Nairobi. Initially, her goal was simply to assist her local church with interpreting sermons.

However, her passion and skill eventually led her to the newsroom, where she became a vital part of the broadcast team.

Citizen TV's Sign Language interpreter Youla Nzale (Instagram)
In 2018, Youla joined Citizen TV as a Freelance Sign Language Interpreter.

Her big break came during the 2019 Devolution Conference held in Kirinyaga County. Youla captured the hearts of many Kenyans by beautifully translating an emotional speech by President Uhuru Kenyatta into sign language.

During President William Ruto's roundtable discussion on Sunday, June 30, her performance stood out.

Citizen TV's Sign Language interpreter Youla Nzale (Instagram)
A short video shared on X by Yuri Baraza showed Youla quoting the president as he responded to a journalist's question about the number of people killed during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests.

The video, which quickly went viral sparked reactions on social media, with many fans noting her expressive facial expressions, suggesting even she was skeptical of the president's words.

Outside the studio, Youla Nzale has been honing her skills in fashion design. After watching countless YouTube tutorials, she has eventually become a professional.

Citizen TV's Sign Language interpreter Youla Nzale (Instagram)
In 2018, she launched Rafiki Vaa, a clothing line and merchandise business.

Youla primarily designs wedding gowns and outfits for events and ceremonies. She often dresses herself and other top celebrities and public figures, including Citizen TV anchors like Mwanahamisi Hamadi.

Despite her public presence, Youla Nzale has succeeded in keeping her family life and personal relationships private.

Citizen TV's Sign Language interpreter Youla Nzale (Instagram)
Not much is known about her personal life, allowing her to maintain a sense of privacy amidst her growing fame.

Lynet Okumu
