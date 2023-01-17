YouTuber Commentator narrates horrifying experience at the hands of city thugs

Commentator, through his Instagram stories, said the thugs approached him as he was leaving an interview along Moi Avenue.

Armed with a pistol and a knife, the thugs ordered him to remain calm as they demanded lunch from him.

“So I was coming from an interview nikapita tao, some two thugs wamenihanda as I was walking hapo Moi Avenue, one had a pistol na mwingine a very dirty knife, wakanishow buda leo ni utununulie lunch ama we show you how we do huku Nairobi,” commentator narrated.

(So I was coming from an interview and passed by town, some two thugs cornered me along Moi avenue, one had a pistol and the other a very dirty knife and ordered me to buy them lunch or they would deal with me)

Pushed to the corner, Commentator was forced to follow the orders. Attempts to signal a nearby security officer to come to his rescue were met with hostility from the thugs who threatened him.

To show their seriousness, the thugs said they did not fear harming the content, creator because they would be arrested and released.

“Tumefika kwa duka ya mpesa nikawatolea. As we stand there am trying kusignal soldier wa mlango hawa wasee wamenianda, when he tried asking nini mbaya mmoja moved the knife very tight design naifeel kwa nyama manze akanishow bonga tutaweka hii na iko na ugonjwa zote.

“So nkasamilia soldier akaona we are good, the other guy demanded his lunch pia and nikamtolea. He even snatched my phone but akaniambia wewe tumeona hauna maringo acha tusikufinye,” Commentator narrated.

(We got to the MPESA shop and I withdrew money for them. As I stood there I tried to alert the security guard of the situation but when he tried to find out what the problem was, the thugs pressed their weapons on me so tightly I could feel them on my flesh so I smiled and told the guard all was well.)

(They told me the dirty knife had all sorts of diseases and after that, they took their lunch and left. One tried to snatch my phone but returned it because I had corporated)