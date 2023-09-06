Village chief forced to intervene after iam Marwa was accused of cultism

Marwa's journey into travel content creation has not only transformed his family's life but also contributed positively to his community.

Marwa disclosed that some of his fellow villagers accused him of being involved in cultism, specifically Freemasonry, and even claimed that he had recruited other villagers into this alleged organisation.

"People in my village are saying we are in 'Freemasonry,' lol. They say all YouTubers in my village have joined, and I am their leader," Marwa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travel YouTuber iam Marwa Travel YouTuber iam Marwa Pulse Live Kenya

Marwa denies involvement in Freemasonry activities

However, Marwa vehemently denied these accusations and clarified his stance on Freemasonry. He emphasised that he believed in God and held no hostility toward Freemasons.

The situation escalated to the extent that the local area chief called a meeting to address the rumours and bring clarity to the matter.

"I believe in God and I am not a Mason I have nothing against them... ignorance is a disease. It was so serious that the area chief called a meeting 2 weeks ago to address the rumours," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marwa used the opportunity to encourage his fellow villagers to embrace success and reject poverty.

"Tell these people to welcome success. Poverty is not for God, and riches are not for the Devil," he stated.

Travel YouTuber iam Marwa Travel YouTuber iam Marwa Pulse Live Kenya

How Marwa has become successful in travel content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Marwa's success in content creation has earned him a substantial social media following and a comfortable income.

He made headlines on February 2 when he rallied his fans to construct a three-bedroom house for his neighbours in less than ten days.

This act of kindness began when a young girl named Anna sought Marwa's help, and he shared her story with his followers, leading to a collective effort to support Anna and her family.

Travel YouTuber iam Marwa and his mother Travel YouTuber iam Marwa and his mother Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Vote for your favourite Lifestyle Influencer of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2021, Marwa completed the construction of a beautiful village house for his mother in Isibania, his hometown.