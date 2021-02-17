YouTuber cum Social Media Influencer Maureen Waititu has landed a new TV job with Y254 TV as the host of a new show dubbed “The Nest”.

Ms Waititu shared the good news with her over 429K followers, with an explanation that her new show will revolve around parenthood- sharing and documenting extraordinary experiences with the aim of inspiring others.

"Is there anything like perfect parenthood? How do you deal with struggles of becoming one? The nest is a reality, talk-show that brings you this answers and more by sharing really time solutions to parenthood as inspired by real stories of real parents. I will be your host Maureen Waititu, join me every Tuesday on Y254 TV as we discuss matters, parenthood, teenage pregnancy and more” said Maureen Waititu.

She added “Is there anything like perfect parenthood?

Join me every Tuesday on @y254_channel at 8pm as we discuss these issues and more.

If you are a parent who has an extraordinary experience in the journey of becoming one and you’d love to share your story in order to inspire others, please feel free to reach out to me and I’ll be happy to listen to your story and have you on board and host you on the show with our incredible specialists as we come up with solutions to the issues that arise with parenthood”.

Congratulatory messages

hassansarah “Congratulations mama👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

jackyvike “Win on Maureen”

millychebby “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👏”

theemwalimurachel “PROSPER MAMA!!!!”

virtuegrace “Congratulations @maureenwaititu I'm rooting for you all the way from Nigeria. Hope to meet you soon when I visit Kenya”

muenindemwa “God has wiped your tears girl.😍❤️”

vanisisanda “See God....they say astrong woman can never fall...we love you keep shinning 😍”

kueenkurves “This is sooo amazing!!! Congratulations to you lovely Kueen!!:

ndeto_salome ‘Congratulations👏👏👏 will be watching the show❤️❤️”

faithkoechh “Who is God? Go get it girl!”