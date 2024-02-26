Zari breaks silence on relationship with Diamond as hubby Shakib departs for Uganda

The video, which seemingly caused turmoil in their relationships, captured Diamond and Zari walking hand in hand, smiling for the cameras.

Following speculations surrounding the fallout between Zari and Skakib due to the video, Zari stepped forward to clarify the situation and shed light on her relationship with Diamond and her husband, Shakib.

In an interview with Millard Ayo on February 25, Zari admitted to feeling bad for hurting Shakib with the video but denied being the cause of the rift between Zuchu and Diamond.

Zari's explanation amidst relationship turmoil

Zari recounted the events leading up to the video shoot, explaining that Diamond requested her assistance in promoting the song 'Mapozi' as it wasn't gaining traction.

During the shoot, Zari and her family, including Zuchu, were present. However, when the video was released, tensions escalated. Shakib expressed feeling disrespected and blindsided by the video, as Zari had failed to inform him beforehand.

"Tulikuwa tunashoot Young Fanous and African Diamond askasema nisaidie tufanye promo ya wimbo sababu naona haitembei vizuri. The whole family was there, tena Zuchu kbisa was there alikuwa amesimama na watoto. Ilikuwa hivo tu. Akaondoka na mi nikaenda zangu...

"Video ikatoka na nikaona mambo yameanza. Shakib was at home na siku hiyo alikuwa anarudi Uganda. Nimefika nyumbani akaniambia mke wangu hivi vitu mbona mi sielewi. Why didn't you tell me coz when such things come up I look disrespected," she said.

Zari - Shakib & I had big issues before the video

Acknowledging her mistake in not informing Shakib about the video shoot, Zari apologized and clarified that issues between her and Shakib predated the incident.

She revealed that they had been experiencing challenges since November-December, evident in her decision to remove Shakib's pictures from her social media.

"Tatizo ni sikumwambia Shakib we shot that video. I was supposed to tell him and I din't. Na hiyo sababu ni makosa yangu coz alishtuka sana alivoona hiyo video. Hapo hapo nikamwomba msamaha.

"Mimi na Shakib tumekuwa na matatizo yetu way before hii video. In Novemeber December nilianza kufuta picha zake. Tulikuwa na big issues. Hiawezi lutokea ati ni sasa hivi ndio sijui ndio Shakib anajiweka ama Zuchu anaenda. Zuchu anaendaga every week," she said.

Shedding light on her current relationship status with Shakib and how she felt when he posted a video with his ex, Zari said it was an old video, but they decided to take some space.

"Huyo mwanamke alikuwa anatoka naye 2020. Shakib mwenyewe aliwapa bloggers the video waisambaze. It was more of if you can chill off your ex like that na mi pia naweza kufanya... It was out of frustration," she said.

Zari reveals Diamond & Zuchu have been having issues

Zari vehemently denied any association between the video incident and Zuchu's frequent departures.

She clarified that Zuchu's movements were unrelated to her and emphasised that the issues within Diamond's camp were internal.

"Watu wasiseme ati Zuchu anaenda kwa sababu ya Zari, Zuchu huondoka kila wiki... She's always leaving and it has nothing to do with me. Their camp has problems," she said.

Zari talks about positive co-parenting & good relationship with Diamond

Despite the tumultuous past, Zari emphasized her amicable relationship with Diamond, referring to him as Baba T, the father of her children.

She expressed mutual respect and highlighted their ability to overcome bitterness, paving the way for a healthy co-parenting dynamic.

