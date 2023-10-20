The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zari's hubby Shakib & Diamond share a special hug as he bids kids goodbye [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Diamond Platnumz and Zari's Husband Shakib Lutaaya's first meeting unveiled a surprising bond, marked by a touching farewell hug

Shakib Lutaaya meets Zari Hassan's ex Diamond Platnumz
Shakib Lutaaya meets Zari Hassan's ex Diamond Platnumz

In a touching video that has warmed the hearts of many, renowned musician Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan's husband, Shakib Lutaaya, were seen embracing with a handshake and a hug.

This encounter marked the first meeting between Diamond and Shakib since Zari's wedding to Shakib.

The video captured the moments shared at the airport as Diamond prepared to depart South Africa for Tanzania, accompanied by his two children, Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan.

Lovebirds: Zari and Shakib
Lovebirds: Zari and Shakib pulse uganda

READ: Diamond's children bid tearful farewell to their father

Zari also played an essential role in escorting Diamond and her children to the airport alongside Shakib. The trio walked hand in hand, exuding a sense of togetherness and mutual respect.

The emotional farewells commenced with Shakib affectionately hugging Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan, conveying his fondness for them and expressing how much he would miss them during their time away.

This moment reflects Shakib's dedication to fostering a warm and harmonious relationship with the children, emphasising the bond that extends beyond biological ties.

Shakib and Zari
Shakib and Zari Pulse

READ: Zari & Shakib quietly tie the knot in a lavish ceremony [Video]

The highlight of the video was undoubtedly the warm embrace shared by Shakib and Diamond.

This interaction signified the union of two families who, despite their unique dynamics, put the well-being of the children at the forefront.

This significant meeting between Diamond and Shakib occurred following Zari's recent wedding to Shakib Lutaaya, a 31-year-old.

The wedding was a dazzling and star-studded affair that brought together some of Africa's most prominent celebrities. Held in Pretoria, South Africa, the all-white wedding was reminiscent of a fairy tale.

The video captured on October 4, shared by Mbu.ug, beautifully encapsulates the moment when Zari and Shakib exchanged rings, surrounded by an applauding audience.

Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz were once one of East Africa's most celebrated power couples. However, their union faced significant challenges, leading to their separation in 2018.

Zari's decision to part ways with Diamond was primarily attributed to allegations of his infidelity, which she claimed occurred multiple times during their relationship.

Diamond, Zari and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan
Diamond, Zari and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Diamond, Zari and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Only money holds right to make me regret - Zari's message days after private wedding

Despite their separation, the couple continued to co-parent their two children, Tiffah Dangote and Prince Nillan.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
