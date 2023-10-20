Zari's hubby Shakib & Diamond share a special hug as he bids kids goodbye [Video]

This encounter marked the first meeting between Diamond and Shakib since Zari's wedding to Shakib.

Diamond meets Shakib Lutaaya

The video captured the moments shared at the airport as Diamond prepared to depart South Africa for Tanzania, accompanied by his two children, Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan.

ADVERTISEMENT

pulse uganda

Zari also played an essential role in escorting Diamond and her children to the airport alongside Shakib. The trio walked hand in hand, exuding a sense of togetherness and mutual respect.

The emotional farewells commenced with Shakib affectionately hugging Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan, conveying his fondness for them and expressing how much he would miss them during their time away.

This moment reflects Shakib's dedication to fostering a warm and harmonious relationship with the children, emphasising the bond that extends beyond biological ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse

Shakib & diamond share warm hug at the airport

The highlight of the video was undoubtedly the warm embrace shared by Shakib and Diamond.

This interaction signified the union of two families who, despite their unique dynamics, put the well-being of the children at the forefront.

ADVERTISEMENT

This significant meeting between Diamond and Shakib occurred following Zari's recent wedding to Shakib Lutaaya, a 31-year-old.

The wedding was a dazzling and star-studded affair that brought together some of Africa's most prominent celebrities. Held in Pretoria, South Africa, the all-white wedding was reminiscent of a fairy tale.

The video captured on October 4, shared by Mbu.ug, beautifully encapsulates the moment when Zari and Shakib exchanged rings, surrounded by an applauding audience.

Zari & Diamond's relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz were once one of East Africa's most celebrated power couples. However, their union faced significant challenges, leading to their separation in 2018.

Zari's decision to part ways with Diamond was primarily attributed to allegations of his infidelity, which she claimed occurred multiple times during their relationship.

Diamond, Zari and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya