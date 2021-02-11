Socialite Zari Hassan has hit out at critics claiming affair with her new man branded “Dark Stallion” won't last.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Hassan said that she doesn't care if the relationship will last or not, but she is already having a good time with her new boyfriend.

She added that in case the relationship goes south, Netizens have nothing to lose because they are not part of it.

"Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don't count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?" wrote Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan's post

In a separate post, she wrote “Don't break my little hand eer I mean my (love) Mr man. Call him the Dark Stallion,"

For past few days, Ms Hassan has been flaunting her new bae on social media, but most of her photos captured strategically with her man's face hidden.

The mother of five is back again in the dating scene, months after confessing that affair with the man she had introduced as KingBae didn’t last long.

Zari Hassan's post

Zari Hassan's post

Ms Hassan revealed that things did not work out and they had to go separate ways.

“Nobody goes into a relationship thinking that I just wanna be in this relationship short term. You go there hoping it gonna work and grow together. Yes, KingBae was there he was such a chilled Guy but shit happens and it didn’t last na kila mtu akaenda zake but we still talk once in a while because he was attached to our lives," said Zari Hassan.

