Socialite cum business woman Zari Hassan is back in the dating scene again after introducing her new man to the world ahead of Valentines Day.

For past few days, Ms Hassan has been flaunting her new bae on social media, but most of her photos have been captured strategically with her man's face hidden.

In one of the photos, the Man’s hand could be seen holding Ms Hassan with a caption that says “Adulting”.

Zari Hassan with her new man

In a separate post, Zari shared a short video via Snapchat, chilling at home with the man believed to be her new boyfriend.

The mother of five seem to have opted to try her luck in relationships again, months after confessing that her affair with the man she had introduced as KingBae didn’t last long.

In an interview with Wasafi TV, Ms Hassan revealed that things did not work out and they had to go separate ways.

Zari Hassan

“Nobody goes into a relationship thinking that I just wanna be in this relationship short term. You go there hoping it gonna work and grow together. Yes, KingBae was there he was such a chilled Guy but shit happens and it didn’t last na kila mtu akaenda zake but we still talk once in a while because he was attached to our lives," said Zari Hassan.

The mother of five went on to state that she is not looking forward to getting married again, as her biggest priority is to ensure her kids are brought up well and never lack anything.

Video