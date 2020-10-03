South Africa based Ugandan Business woman Zari Hassan has been pressured by fans to explain why she did not post or bother to wish her Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz a Happy Birthday as he turns a year older.

A fan identified as Mrisho Brown, reached out to the mother of 5, trying to find out why she had not posted her baby daddy on social media.

“Hiiiii, Ujamwish Baby father kwelii? Asked Mrisho Brown.

Zari Hassan

However, in a quick rejoinder, Ms Hassan, disclosed that she called Chibu Dangote to wish him a happy Birthday and therefore it was not a must for repeat the same on Instagram.

“@MrishoBrown. Tumepigiana simu, kwani ni lazima nipost to please you. Smh” replied Zari.

On October 2nd, fans and celebrities flocked social media with beautiful messages directed at the WCB President who was turning a year older.

Zari Hassan's response

Just other day, Platnumz made a surprise video call to Zari Hassan during her 40th Birthday party that had been graced by close friends and family.

As per the short video seen by Pulse Live, Zari is seen having a chat with her baby daddy in company of her friends as she says “Baba Tee has never forgot to check on his Queen” adding "Diamooooond…. sawa Baba Tee tutaongea baadaye”.

Among those who showed up at the exquisite Party are; Pearl Thusi aka Queen Sono, DJ Zinhle Jiyane, Adams Ddumba, Nicole Capper, Ashley Ash Talal, and Matapa Maila among others.