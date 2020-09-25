On Thursday (Night) Business woman Zari Hassan threw a lavish Party to mark her 40th Birthday, and indeed it was all glitz and glamour.

The exquisite Party was graced by her family members and close friends among them Pearl Thusi aka Queen Sono, DJ Zinhle Jiyane, Adams Ddumba, Nicole Capper, Ashley Ash Talal, and Matapa Maila among others.

“Looks 18, feels 14, acts 8. Happy 🎂 🎁 🎈 🎉 🕯 🍰 🎂to me

Styled by the force @swankyjerry #NOSWANKYNOSTYLING #ZarisRoyal40. FOURTY-The new F-word: Fabulous, fantastic, frisky, flirty, foxy, flearless, feisty, simply fourtylicious..... add your new F-words😜 Special thanks to @stillsbytom📸 #ZarisRoyal40, 30 with 10 years experience 😜💃💃 Road to the #ZarisRoyal40,” wrote Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan

The highlight of the Birthday Party was Diamond Platnumz’s surprise video call to the mother his two kids, in the middle of all the merry-making.

A short video that has surfaced online shows a happy Zari and her friends talking to Chibu Dangote where she says “Baba Tee has never forgot to check on his Queen” adding "Diamooooond….sawa Baba Tee tutaongea baadaye”.

Video from Zari’s Birthday Party

Photos from Zari Hassan's Birthday Party

Photos from Zari Hassan's Birthday Party

Photos from Zari Hassan's Birthday Party

Photos from Zari Hassan's Birthday Party

Photos from Zari Hassan's Birthday Party