The Brooklyn City Colleges CEO and Co-Founder took to social media to celebrate the new graduates, stating that she is happy to see her Institution equip young people with knowledge and skills in various fields.

Zari Hassan over the Moon as Students graduate from her Brooklyn City College, SA (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Brooklyn City College

“Established since 2008

Let me reintroduce Brooklyn City College where we focus on great teaching combined with a strong focus on student aspirations, achievements, and personal development. The BCC community is warm and friendly and offers the highest standards of academic excellence. Students are taught skills and strategies to help them become effective, independent and resilient, preparing them for later stages of life.

We are justifiably proud of our academic performance but education means so much more than top grades. Arts, sports, community service, and adventure are all central to the balanced programs we offer at BCC and we are acutely aware of our responsibility to prepare young people to be confident, caring and responsible citizens. Good Schools are built on the efforts of good people and I believe that our lecturers and students are among the very best. Here is to another year of graduating” shared Zari Hassan.

Ms Hassan Co-Founded the Brooklyn City College back in 2008 with her late Husband Ivan Ssemwanga and so far the college has 7 Branches.

The Brooklyn City College has campuses in Pretoria, Johannesburg Rusternburg, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Vereenining, Durban & East London respectively. They offer courses in engineering, management and health studies.

In 2018, Zari build the Rustenburg branch that houses the school of Health Sciences from scartch.

Photos from the Graduation

