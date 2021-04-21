Zari Hassan's Message as she becomes the second Most followed female celebrity in East Africa

A thankful Ms Hassan, said that she can't take her fans for granted and will always be greatful for the love they have accorded her all the years hence the huge following. Zari now becomes the second most followed celebrity in East Africa after Lupita Nyong'o who has over 9 Million followers. Third is Former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu who has 8.6 Million followers.

“For all you do, for who you are, I'll forever be grateful that you are in my life. Thank you for being part of the 9.000.000 megazo family” shared Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Buying Followers

In January 2020, the Brooklyn City College CEO quashed allegations of buying Instagram followers, at a time she had accumulated 7 Million followers.

“Thank you so much for 7million i really do appreciate you my followers. You are my MVPs. To some who think i buy followers you should try it. Instagram has very strict regulations especially with verified pages that if you do, they will delete your account instantly. That said, keep the love flowing. Love you back 10much,” wrote Mama Tee.

Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond's 12 Million Followers

Just the other day, her Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz made history by becoming the most followed artiste in East Africa.

The WCB President has so far accumulated more than 12 million followers on Instagram.

In the past few years, Chibu Dangote has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry in concerned. Currently, he is the number one artiste with most YouTube subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa as he stands at over 5 million subscribers.

Diamond makes history as he becomes the Most Followed Artiste in East Africa (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

“Thank You 12,000,000 Followers On @instagram 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @diamondplatnumz Has The Most Instagram Followers In East Africa #WCB4LIFE|” shared WCB Wasafi.