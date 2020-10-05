Business woman Zari Hassan is in jubilation and at the same time a very proud parent after her eldest son Pinto Ntale was elected Deputy Head of school and rearward for being the most disciplined student.

Ms Hassan shared the news with her over 8.3 million followers, stating that she was happy with son's achievement at St. Albans school in Pretoria, South Africa.

“My baby (coughes I meant boy) out here making mama proud. He is Deputy Head of school come 2021 and also awarded disciplined kid.

So proud of you son @pinto.tlale Class of 2020 St Albans” shared Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan's Son Pinto Ntale with classmates

I celebrate you

She added that “I'd seen love and but when I had you i felt and experienced something different; Real love. Today if something happened to me, I know with all my heart you'd take care of the situation. Today I celebrate you; Your different, your chosen, you're God's angel/God's greatest. I love you to the moon, Mars to the moon to mention afew. Gona leave this here incase make mummy is no more just know mummy knew from day 1, you will be MVP, world's greatest. I love you, and no, mummy aint going soon but sometime later😜

I LOVE YOU @pinto.tlale #FirstSon #FuturePresident”

Pinto schools at St Albans, one of the most expensive schools in South Africa. According to an article done by a local website in South Africa, Business Tech, St. Alban College stands at 11 on the list of 20 most expensive schools in South Africa.

Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale

Day scholars at St. Albans pay St R130 470 per annum (approx. Ksh1, 064,982) while boarders pay R229 410 per annum (approx. Khs1, 872,596).

Ms Hassan has always prided herself in giving her children the best money has to offer, whether, in form of clothes, housing and even education money ain’t a thing when it comes to her 5 babies.