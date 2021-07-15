Zari’s daughter Tiffah in tears, demands to be taken to Tanzania to see grandma

On Wednesday, Zari recorded her daughter in tears, demanding to be taken to Tanzania to see her grandmother.

The video was later shared with Mama Dangote, who posted it on her Instagram, pleading with Zari to allow her grandchild to travel to Tanzania.

Mama Dangote and Tiffah Pulse Live Kenya

“ZARI NILETEE MJUKUU WANGU JAMANI” said Mama Dangote.

In the video, Tiffah could be heard saying; “(Crying) I want to go to Tanzania” Zari injects “You just start crying because you want to go to Tanzania, were you thinking about this, talk to me?”

She goes on to say; “You just not start crying, you talk about things, alright Mama, You want to talk to Bibi, should I call her?

The standoff forced Zari to call Mama Dangote in the middle of the night before she (Tiffha) could sleep.

In a separate comment, Ms Hassan told Diamond’s mother that Tiffah was becoming stubborn yet she has other things to do.

“Ananichosha nina kazi zangu uku.....” said Zari.

On many occasions, Mama Dangote has always demonstrated preferential treatment towards Zari Hassan’s kids.

Charity Event

On June 2nd 2021, the social media influencer jetted to Tanzania in company of her kids Tiffah and Nillan for a charity event as the Softcare brand Ambassador.

Ms Hassan was received at the airport by the Wasafi team led by Diamond’s Mother Mama Dangote and Uncle Shamte.

Minutes later they were all spotted at Platnumz’s Mansion in Mbezi Beach, unwinding ahead of the scheduled event.

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platinumz, Mama Dangote Tifffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya

The Album

In April 2021, Platnumz also visited his Baby Mama in order to see his kids Tiffah and Nillan, while in South Africa for the preparation of his fourth studio Album, three years after the release of ‘A Boy From Tandale’.

In November 2020, Zari maintained that she was purely in Tanzania to take Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan to meet their father after 2 years of no see

Tiffah and Nillan had not seen their father for close to 2 and a half years since Zari broke up with Platnumz on 14th Feb 2018. At some point they were talking through their lawyers because they had fallen apart.