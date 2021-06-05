Zari Hassan Announces New Partnership with Tanzanian Government

The social media influencer took to Instagram Friday evening, announcing her appointment of the role, excited that she was honored for being granted the opportunity.

Earlier that day, Zari had been spotted at the Tanzania parliament buildings and had been received by the country’s Minister of Tourism, Dkt. Damas Ndumbaro.

On June 2nd, the social media influencer had jetted to Tanzania saying that he will be visiting a number of schools in Tanzania, giving free sanitary pads to school going girls as the Softcare brand Ambassador.

Ms Hassan was received at the airport by the Wasafi team led by Diamond’s Mother Mama Dangote and Uncle Shamte.