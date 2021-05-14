'Zora' Actress Alma and hubby involved in grisly accident [Photos]

Conveying the news in posts seen by Pulse Live Kenya, the music producer alerted their fans that his wife had suffered the greatest injuries.

The two had allegedly been driving across a railway line when a cargo train hit their vehicle.

"No lights no horns nothing a cargo train ran into our car and propelled us into a flooded area nearby. If felt like a building fell on us. Very traumatic. Michelle was in the co driver seat so she was met with the most impact. I escaped with soft tissue injuries," he updated their fans.

Jacky B went on to narrate that the Citizen TV actress seemed well immediately after the accident but later developed alarming symptoms.

"Yesterday the injuries didn't alarm us as much. She even passed by the house to pick a few items before going to the hospital. A few tests were ran on her head and limbs were she was complaining of pain and the doctors said it was tissue and muscle damage and we were released with medication.

"However today she started complaining of chest pains, dizziness and nausea. We are back here to run more tests and let the doctors do their work to restore her back to her health and good spirits. They suspect thoracic trauma that was not attended to yesterday [Wednesday]," he narrated.

He went on to ask for prayers on the safe recovery of the "Zora" star.