WCB signee Zuhura Othman Soud better known by her stage name Zuchu made history after becoming the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours.

Zuchu’s new tune SUKARI that was officially uploaded on the streaming platform (YouTube) January 30, 2021, achieved the new milestone while trending at number both in Tanzania and Kenya.

A thankful Zuchu expressed gratitude towards her fans across the globe for making Sukari the number one song.

WCB's Zuchu

Thank You

“Asanteni sana Wimbo wenu Sukari umefika 1,000,000million ndani ya masaa 22. Wow Thank You so much much .Bado tupo namba 1 on trending youtube. #sukari iko kwenye kila platform” wrote Zuchu.

Sukari (Sugar) – is a love song that talks about how Love is too sweet like Sugar that you cant get enough of it.

An update from WCB Wasafi reads: “Malkia👸🏽 @officialzuchu Anakuwa Msanii Wa Kwanza Wa Kike Tanzania 🇹🇿 Kuandika Historia Kwa Kupata Views Million Moja (Youtube) Ndani Ya Muda Mchache Kupitia Music Video Ya #Sukari 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

#SUKARI VIDEO 1 MILLION VIEWS ON YOUTUBE IN 22 HOURS. Congrats 🎊🎉 Tha Queen 👸🏽 @officialzuchu”.

WCB's Zuchu

Subscribers.

The trendy Sukari video was directed by Director Kenny under Zoom Extra, a production company owned by Diamond Platnumz. Its Audio was produced by Trone, with mastering and mixing done by Producer Lizer Classic.

Currently, Zuchu holds the record of female artiste with most YouTube subscribers (751K) in East Africa after beating Nandy who has 651K subscribers.

Making History

Songstress Zuchu

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.

In June she made history by becoming the first female artiste to be awarded the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Management within the shortest period of joining the streaming platform.

Video